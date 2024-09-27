Zelensky Presented Biden With Victory Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting with White House Chief of Staff Joe Biden, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Victory Plan of our country.

“During a meeting with President Biden, I presented him with the Victory Plan. We discussed details to strengthen the Plan, coordinated our positions, views and approaches. We instructed our teams to hold consultations on the next steps,” he said.

According to the President, Ukraine deeply appreciates that our countries have stood side by side since the first moments of the Russian invasion.

“Your determination is incredibly important for our victory,” Zelensky emphasized.

