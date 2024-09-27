Zelensky Presented Biden With Victory Plan
Date
9/27/2024 12:12:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting with White House Chief of Staff Joe Biden, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Victory Plan of our country.
Zelensky said this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“During a meeting with President Biden, I presented him with the Victory Plan. We discussed details to strengthen the Plan, coordinated our positions, views and approaches. We instructed our teams to hold consultations on the next steps,” he said.
Video: Official channel of the President of Ukraine
According to the President, Ukraine deeply appreciates that our countries have stood side by side since the first moments of the Russian invasion.
Read also: Zelensky
meets with Harri
“Your determination is incredibly important for our victory,” Zelensky emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden met in the Oval Office of the White House.
MENAFN27092024000193011044ID1108721553
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.