Zelensky Presented Biden With Victory Plan


9/27/2024 12:12:36 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting with White House Chief of Staff Joe Biden, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Victory Plan of our country.

Zelensky said this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“During a meeting with President Biden, I presented him with the Victory Plan. We discussed details to strengthen the Plan, coordinated our positions, views and approaches. We instructed our teams to hold consultations on the next steps,” he said.

Video: Official channel of the President of Ukraine

According to the President, Ukraine deeply appreciates that our countries have stood side by side since the first moments of the Russian invasion.

Read also: Zelensky meets with Harri

“Your determination is incredibly important for our victory,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden met in the Oval Office of the White House.

UkrinForm

