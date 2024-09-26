Lebanese PM Welcomes Temporary Ceasefire Proposal In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Sept 27 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, welcomed a temporary ceasefire proposal in Lebanon, unveiled during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) emergency meeting, and urged compelling Israel to restore regional security, said a statement released yesterday by the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

“The key to its (the proposal's) implementation is through Israel's commitment to enforcing international resolutions,” Mikati said, at the UNSC emergency meeting on Lebanon Wednesday, the second UNSC meeting on the country's deteriorating situation in less than a week.

“My presence here aims to come out of this session with a serious solution, based on the combined efforts of all members of the Security Council, to pressure Israel to immediately cease fire on all fronts and restore security and stability to our region,” Mikati said.

Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to UN Resolution 1701, issued in 2006, calling on the UNSC to work seriously and immediately to ensure Israel's withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories, and to stop its daily violations.

He also called for an immediate halt to“Israeli aggression on Gaza,” stating that, its repercussions directly affect Lebanon and the region, warning that the situation could escalate throughout the Middle East, if not addressed quickly.

“Lebanon is witnessing today, an unprecedented escalation, with the enemy resorting to new means, especially electronic ones, to harm people,” he said, refuting Israel's claim that its attacks targeted only Hezbollah members and militants.

During the UNSC emergency meeting on Wednesday, France proposed a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, in UN diplomacy with the United States“to allow for negotiations.”

Yesterday, the Israeli regime Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's office, denied in a statement that, the country has agreed to a ceasefire with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Lebanese political parties.

Meanwhile, the regime's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz said on social media platform X that, the Israeli regime would not consider a truce.

On Monday and Tuesday, the barbaric regime's armed forces, conducted its most extensive attacks on Lebanon since 2006, resulting in more than 568 deaths, mostly women and children, and over 1,800 injuries across the country.

The regime's army resumed intensive airstrikes on eastern and southern Lebanon on Wednesday evening, carrying out about 70 raids on the areas of Baalbek, Hermel, and Western Bekaa in eastern Lebanon.

Lebanese Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin said Wednesday that, Israel's bombardment had displaced over 150,000 residents over the past 72 hours.

The sharp escalation has raised concerns about a potential full-scale conflict between Israel and Lebanon, with fears that other regional powers could also be sucked into it.– NNN-NNA

