ALFA Shareholders Approve A Capital Increase Of Ps $7,952 Million

ALFA approved a capital increase of Ps $7,952 million (equivalent to more than

US $400 million).

Issuance of 739,713,488 shares at Ps $10.75 per share.

Exclusive offer for ALFA shareholders through preemptive rights and oversubscription rights.

Surplus shares will be allocated to shareholders who express an interest in oversubscribing, based on their current holdings.

ALFA has commitments from current shareholders to cover the proposed amount. ALFA plans to reduce its debt with proceeds from the capital increase. SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCÍA, Mexico, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALFA,

S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ALFAA) ("ALFA", "Company") held an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting today, in which a proposed capital increase of Ps $7,952 million (equivalent to more than US $400 million) was approved. ALFA plans to use the funds from the capital infusion to reduce prepayable debt, as a key step in its transformation process. Shareholders approved the issuance of 739,713,488 shares at a subscription price of Ps $10.75 per share. The new shares can only be acquired by current ALFA shareholders exercising their preemptive rights and oversubscription rights. ALFA shareholders interested in exercising their preemptive rights and oversubscription rights may do so by submitting the "Statement of Interest" form during the "Preemptive Rights Period," which will last for 15 calendar days starting on the calendar day following publication of the "Notice of Capital Increase, Preemptive Subscription Rights and Additional Rights of First Refusal" on Emisnet and in the electronic system of the Ministry of Economy. The publication date of the aforementioned notice is October 7, 2024. Considerations for exercising preemptive rights and oversubscription rights:

ALFA will publish a "Notice of Rights Exercise" where shareholders will be able to find all the details regarding timelines and applicable procedures for the subscription process. The publication date is September 27, 2024.

Shareholders can obtain the "Statement of Interest" form from their financial brokers, from the Corporate Secretary, or on the Company's website:

For the convenience of shareholders, the subscription process requires only one "Statement of Interest" form to exercise both preemptive rights and oversubscription rights, as applicable. The procedures required to exercise preemptive rights and oversubscription rights may vary by shareholder. Shareholders are advised to begin the share subscription process as soon as the "Preemptive Rights Period" begins. Important dates (subject to the publication of the "Notice of Rights Exercise" on Emisnet):

. September 27: Notice of Rights Exercise . October 7: Notice of Capital Increase, Preemptive Subscription Rights and Additional Rights of First Refusal . October 8: Start of Preemptive Rights Period . October 9: Ex-Rights Date . October 22: End of Preemptive Rights Period . October 28: Deadline for Indeval and ALFA to notify the number of shares assigned to shareholders, as applicable . November 4: Share Payment Deadline

The aforementioned notices and additional information related to the resolutions approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of ALFA will be available at:



About ALFA

ALFA is comprised mainly of two businesses with global operations: Sigma, a leading multinational food company, focuses on the production, marketing, and distribution of quality foods through recognized brands in Mexico, Europe, the United States, and Latin America. Alpek is one of the world's top producers of Polyester (PTA, PET, PET sheet and rPET), and the leader in the Mexican market for Polypropylene (PP) and Expandable Polystyrene (EPS). In 2023, ALFA reported revenues of Ps $291,207 million (US $16.4 billion), and EBITDA of Ps $24,783 million (US $1.4 billion). ALFA's shares are quoted on the Mexican Stock Exchange and on Latibex, the market for Latin American shares of the Madrid Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit

