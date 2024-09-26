SSI Takes Strictest Measures On Those Harming State With Imaginary Diagnoses

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkiye's Social Security Institution (SGK) is after profiteers
who harm the state with imaginary diagnoses and treatments. All
corruption in the health sector, from testing a male patient for a
male disease and a female patient for a female disease, will now be
detected one by one. The Ministry of labor and Social Security has
introduced artificial intelligence in the SSI's information systems
with the support of TUBITAK within the scope of 'Digital
Transformation'.
Irregularities that could previously be found in suspicious
situations or through random sampling are instantly detected with
detailed scanning thanks to artificial intelligence. Studies
conducted so far after the inclusion of artificial intelligence in
the SSI system have shown that the cost of preventable corruption
will initially reach 3 to 4 billion TL.
The institution has pressed the button for those who harm the
state with imaginary diagnoses and treatments. Suspicious
transactions are revealed one by one with the artificial
intelligence system established by TÜBİTAK.
The artificial intelligence installed in the SGK system within
the scope of 'Digital Transformation' instantly detects fraudulent
transactions made through patients.
Artificial intelligence has stepped in: Suspicious transactions
are being removed one by one
Within the scope of the 'Digital Transformation', the Ministry
of Labor and Social Security has put artificial intelligence into
service in the Social Security Institution (SGK) information
systems with the support of TUBITAK. Health bills related to
fraudulent transactions that have been causing losses to the state
for years are now being returned by artificial intelligence.
Irregularities that could previously be found in suspicious cases
or through random sampling are instantly detected with detailed
scanning thanks to artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence
scans every data entered into the SGK system, from a surgery to a
simple blood test. It matches the transaction with data such as the
patient's disease history, gender and age. Suspicious transactions
are removed one by one.
Gynecological disease test for male patient
According to information obtained from ministry sources, it was
determined that medical service invoices were issued to female
patients for diseases specific to men, and to male patients for
diseases specific to women .
Artificial intelligence has also determined that some patients
are being billed for tests and treatments related to diseases other
than the disease they came for treatment.
The patient, who came with a complaint about internal medicine,
was subjected to tests for skin and even eye diseases.
Billions of lira will be saved
Studies conducted so far after the inclusion of artificial
intelligence in the SGK system have shown that the initial cost of
corruption that can be prevented will be 3 to 4 billion TL.
Response to 10 billion demands
The Ministry of Labor and Social Security established an IT
infrastructure that can instantly respond to 400 thousand monthly
requests and approximately 10 billion with the 'Digital
Transformation'. Thanks to digitalization, high value-added
services have been digitalized, the number of documents has been
reduced, and time and money have been saved. With the CO-PILOT
Application, SGK aims for loss, leakage, abuse, and risk-focused
inspections.
TÜBİTAK signed the artificial intelligence
ecosystem
The projects supported within the scope of TÜBİTAK's 2023
Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem Call were introduced at the
ceremony attended by Minister of Industry and Technology Kacır and
TÜBİTAK President Mandal.
As a result of TÜBİTAK's 1711 Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem
Call in 2023, 17 projects were supported. These projects will
develop important solutions in the field of artificial intelligence
and will benefit the sectors. The 17 projects were introduced at
the ceremony attended by Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet
Fatih Kacır and TÜBİTAK President Prof. Dr. Hasan Mandal.
“Our Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem Call will provide
significant gains for all stakeholders”
Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, in his
speech at the ceremony, said,“I believe that our Artificial
Intelligence Ecosystem Call, in which we support all actors
involved in the process of creating national products and solutions
in the field of artificial intelligence with an active cooperation
model, will provide significant gains for all stakeholders.”
“Artificial intelligence development studies are carried out by
profit-oriented companies rather than government and academic
structures that are directly responsible to societies,” Kacır
emphasized,“In this sector, which some countries consider a new
superiority or even hegemony race, a global consensus has not been
reached that restricts developers and implementers on issues such
as ethics, transparency and security. For this reason, managing the
change created by artificial intelligence, obtaining results for
the benefit of humanity and producing value from artificial
intelligence is not a choice but a necessity for Turkey, which aims
for full independence in critical technologies.”
Minister Kacır reminded,“To this end, we shared our National
Artificial Intelligence Strategy with the public with the vision of
"producing value on a global scale with an agile and sustainable
artificial intelligence ecosystem for a prosperous Turkey". We
focused our work on creating a research infrastructure that is
needed in innovative technology fields and has special expertise.
In order to activate the artificial intelligence ecosystem, we
established the Artificial Intelligence Institute within TÜBİTAK,
which acts as a bridge between academic research and the needs of
industry with its research departments, competency centers and
joint development laboratories. Within the scope of TÜBİTAK
scholarship and support programs, we have provided 6.7 billion
liras of support to more than 3,700 projects and more than 1,300
people in the last 21 years to increase our qualified human
resources.”
