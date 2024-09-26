SSI Takes Strictest Measures On Those Harming State With Imaginary Diagnoses

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Turkiye's Social Security Institution (SGK) is after profiteers who harm the state with imaginary diagnoses and treatments. All corruption in the sector, from testing a male patient for a male and a female patient for a female disease, will now be detected one by one. The of and Social Security has introduced artificial intelligence in the SSI's information systems with the support of TUBITAK within the scope of 'Digital Transformation'.

Irregularities that could previously be found in suspicious situations or through random sampling are instantly detected with detailed scanning thanks to artificial intelligence. Studies conducted so far after the inclusion of artificial intelligence in the SSI system have shown that the cost of preventable corruption will initially reach 3 to 4 billion TL.

Within the scope of the 'Digital Transformation', the Ministry of Labor and Social Security has put artificial intelligence into service in the Social Security Institution (SGK) information systems with the support of TUBITAK. Health bills related to fraudulent transactions that have been causing losses to the state for years are now being returned by artificial intelligence. Irregularities that could previously be found in suspicious cases or through random sampling are instantly detected with detailed scanning thanks to artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence scans every data entered into the SGK system, from a surgery to a simple blood test. It matches the transaction with data such as the patient's disease history, gender and age. Suspicious transactions are removed one by one.

Gynecological disease test for male patient

According to information obtained from ministry sources, it was determined that medical service invoices were issued to female patients for diseases specific to men, and to male patients for diseases specific to women .

Artificial intelligence has also determined that some patients are being billed for tests and treatments related to diseases other than the disease they came for treatment.

The patient, who came with a complaint about internal medicine, was subjected to tests for skin and even eye diseases.

Billions of lira will be saved

Studies conducted so far after the inclusion of artificial intelligence in the SGK system have shown that the initial cost of corruption that can be prevented will be 3 to 4 billion TL.

Response to 10 billion demands

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security established an IT infrastructure that can instantly respond to 400 thousand monthly requests and approximately 10 billion with the 'Digital Transformation'. Thanks to digitalization, high value-added services have been digitalized, the number of documents has been reduced, and time and money have been saved. With the CO-PILOT Application, SGK aims for loss, leakage, abuse, and risk-focused inspections.

TÜBİTAK signed the artificial intelligence ecosystem

The projects supported within the scope of TÜBİTAK's 2023 Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem Call were introduced at the ceremony attended by Minister of Industry and Technology Kacır and TÜBİTAK President Mandal.

As a result of TÜBİTAK's 1711 Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem Call in 2023, 17 projects were supported. These projects will develop important solutions in the field of artificial intelligence and will benefit the sectors. The 17 projects were introduced at the ceremony attended by Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır and TÜBİTAK President Prof. Dr. Hasan Mandal.

“Our Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem Call will provide significant gains for all stakeholders”

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, in his speech at the ceremony, said,“I believe that our Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem Call, in which we support all actors involved in the process of creating national products and solutions in the field of artificial intelligence with an active cooperation model, will provide significant gains for all stakeholders.”

“Artificial intelligence development studies are carried out by profit-oriented companies rather than government and academic structures that are directly responsible to societies,” Kacır emphasized,“In this sector, which some countries consider a new superiority or even hegemony race, a global consensus has not been reached that restricts developers and implementers on issues such as ethics, transparency and security. For this reason, managing the change created by artificial intelligence, obtaining results for the benefit of humanity and producing value from artificial intelligence is not a choice but a necessity for Turkey, which aims for full independence in critical technologies.”

Minister Kacır reminded,“To this end, we shared our National Artificial Intelligence Strategy with the public with the vision of "producing value on a global scale with an agile and sustainable artificial intelligence ecosystem for a prosperous Turkey". We focused our work on creating a research infrastructure that is needed in innovative technology fields and has special expertise. In order to activate the artificial intelligence ecosystem, we established the Artificial Intelligence Institute within TÜBİTAK, which acts as a bridge between academic research and the needs of industry with its research departments, competency centers and joint development laboratories. Within the scope of TÜBİTAK scholarship and support programs, we have provided 6.7 billion liras of support to more than 3,700 projects and more than 1,300 people in the last 21 years to increase our qualified human resources.”