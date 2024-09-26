Some Dubai Residents Complain Of Foul Odour In Their Communities, Seek Relief

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 6:53 PM

Residents in Liwan, Warsan, and International City are grappling with an unpleasant odour suspected to be from a nearby sewage that is disrupting their daily lives. They describe the stench as particularly strong from sundown until dawn, making it difficult to find relief.

“The smell is so overwhelming that we can't even open our windows or step out onto the balcony after 7pm," said Sarah Jafar, a resident of International City. Her family has suffered from headaches and nausea, particularly her children, who have experienced vomiting due to the stench.

Khaleej Times reached out to Dubai Municipality regarding the issue and is currently awaiting a response. Residents have been left feeling helpless as the problem continues to worsen with the changing seasons. The smell is described as a nauseating combination, often likened to a septic tank.

Altered lifestyles

Sarah and her family have resorted to keeping their windows and doors tightly sealed, but the odour still manages to seep in.“Sometimes it goes away for a couple of days, but then it comes back stronger,” she added.

Similarly, Amira Hassan, a resident of Liwan, said,“I used to love spending time on my balcony, but now it's just not an option.” The odour has impacted not only her enjoyment of outdoor space but also practical necessities.“If I have any laundry, I have to do it in the morning because I definitely can't put the clothes out in that smell.”

Amira has tried various methods to combat the odour, from burning incense to using air fresheners, but nothing seems to work.“It's a constant battle, and it's taking a toll on our mental and physical well-being,” she said.

Health risks

The issue has become a source of concern for many, with some residents even considering relocating due to the persistent problem.“The smell seeps into our home,” said Ahmed, a resident of Warsan. He suspects the odour is emanating from the nearby sewage treatment plant and added,“In the summer, with the humidity, the issue has gotten worse; the smell even crept into my car.” Ahmed reached out to his building manager to see if there was anything that could be done, but no help was provided.

Doctors have shared potential health risks associated with prolonged exposure to unpleasant odours.“Exposure to unpleasant smells can lead to a variety of health issues, including respiratory problems, headaches, and gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea and vomiting,” said Dr Mohammad Rashid Farooqui, Specialist Internal Medicine (OGUK Certified Physician) at Aster Clinic, Ras Al Khaimah.

He noted that certain groups, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing conditions, maybe more affected.“Children developing respiratory systems may be more sensitive, while older adults may have weakened immune systems,” Dr Farooqui explained.

Tips to tackle odour

To mitigate health risks, residents are encouraged to improve ventilation in their homes, invest in air purifiers, and use natural odour absorbers like baking soda or vinegar.“Addressing the source of these odours is crucial to preventing long-term health effects,” Dr Farooqui cautioned.

Prolonged exposure can lead to chronic respiratory conditions and even potential cardiovascular issues over time.

"We just want to be able to live comfortably in our own homes," said Sarah. "We're hoping that the authorities will take this issue seriously and work to find a solution." As the summer heat remains high, residents continue to seek relief from this situation.

Dr Lina Nasr, Lebanese environmental scientist who lives in Sharjah, highlighted the need for collective and personal efforts to tackle the odour issue. She told Khaleej Times: "Affected residents should push for improved waste management and consistent upkeep of sewage facilities to reduce harmful emissions."

On an individual level, Dr Nasr recommended that residents improve their indoor air quality by utilising high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in their AC systems and to change filters regularly.“Incorporating plants that naturally absorb odours, such as peace lilies and spider plants, can also contribute to a healthier indoor environment, even in the balcony,” she added.

The expert also pointed out how many countries have implemented effective odour control measures. "They have installed biofilters at sewage treatment plants to capture and treat unpleasant smells before they disperse," added Dr Nasr.

