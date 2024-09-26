The Crazy Horse RV Resort Is Urging The City Of Kanab To Reconsider Their Ban On Yurts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The City of Kanab, UT recently made the decision to ban yurts, claiming they do not align with the community's values and do not want glamping in their town.

KANAB, UT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a surprising move, the City of Kanab has recently banned yurts from their community, citing that they do not want glamping in their area. This decision has come as a shock to many residents and visitors who have come to love the unique and eco-friendly accommodations that yurts provide.

This will effect businesses located in this popular destination and for those looking to experience the beauty of Utah's red rock country in a comfortable and sustainable way. The resort has been a pioneer in the glamping industry, offering guests the opportunity to stay in luxurious yurts that blend seamlessly with the natural landscape.

"We are deeply disappointed by the City of Kanab's decision to ban yurts," said Kim, owner of Crazy Horse RV Resort . "Yurts offer a one-of-a-kind experience for our guests and allow them to connect with nature in a way that traditional camping simply cannot match. We believe that yurts are a valuable asset to our community and we are committed to fighting for their right to stay."

Advocates for the yurts and glamping in general, believe that this ban is a step in the wrong direction. Glamping has grown in popularity in recent years as more and more people seek a middle ground between traditional camping and luxury resorts. Yurts provide a unique and comfortable way to experience the great outdoors, and we feel that they should be welcomed, not banned.

Kanab, Utah is situated at the heart of the Golden Circle, which boasts the highest concentration of national parks and monuments in the world. Surrounded by iconic destinations such as Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Arches, and Canyonlands National Parks, as well as Dead Horse Point State Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante, Lake Powell Reservoir, and Monument Valley, Kanab serves as the ultimate hub for adventure-seeking camping enthusiasts.

While neighboring towns and cities cater to the luxury camping trend with offerings such as glamping and yurts, Kanab has chosen to overlook the desires of the four million individuals from around the globe who annually flock to this charming town.

This ban could potentially limit tourism revenue and discard an opportunity for locals and tourists alike to connect with our vibrant natural environment in a whole new light. Please help our town embrace its potential as a place for outdoor enthusiasts who seek a unique, comfortable nature experience.

City of Kanab needs to reconsider their decision and allow yurts to remain a part of the camping landscape in the area. Glamping is a valuable and important option for those looking to experience nature in a new and exciting way.

If residents and visitors would like to voice their opinion to preserve yurts in Kanab follow the link to , contact by phone (435) 644-2534 or sign the petition here

