Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Hanging Storage System For Outdoor Enthusiasts (RKH-659)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable hanging storage system to hang and organize clothing and accessories while camping or enjoying other outdoor activities," said an inventor, from Greenwood, Ark., "so I invented the PORTABLE GARMENT HANGING SYSTEM FOR STORAGE TRUNK/TOTE. My design offers a convenient alternative to items in bags where they may be difficult to locate when needed."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable means to hang clothing. In doing so, it ensures that desired items can be easily located. As a result, it increases organization, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for campers, hunters, and individuals who enjoy outdoor activities. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-659, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

