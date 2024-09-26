Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Expands Privacy Services Into Latin America, Caribbean

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, is expanding the footprint its privacy communications suite. According to the announcement, the company is offering its Sekur privacy services in several countries across

Latin America

and the

Caribbean, starting initially with countries in the Andean region, such as Mexico,

Colombia,

El Salvador,

Guatemala and the

Dominican Republic. The expansion has the potential to reach more than four million businesses in a region demanding privacy and cybersecurity solutions.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in

Latin America,

Central America and the

Caribbean,” said Sekur Private Data CEO Alain Ghiai in the press release.“These regions have seen a significant rise in ransomware and cyber-attacks in recent years, making them prime candidates for Sekur's cutting-edge solutions. We expect to see rapid growth in sales across these markets in the coming months and years. Our enterprise solution is set to be a game changer, particularly for large corporations and government entities that need to protect themselves from escalating cyber threats.”

Sekur also noted that the previously announced letter of intent (“LOI”) with Cuentas Inc. has been terminated because Cuentas was unable to fulfill the outlined terms. However, Sekur has obtained alternative funding through a private placement.

To view the full press release, visit



About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data

is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company distributes a suite of encrypted emails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its own website, approved distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN