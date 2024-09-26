ISL 2024-25: Mohammedan SC Beat Chennaiyin 1-0 For First Win Of Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) First-timers Mohammedan SC earned their maiden victory of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 after they defeated Chennaiyin FC by 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor here on Thursday night with Lalremsanga Fanai bagging the solitary strike of the game.

Chennaiyin FC started the game strongly, piling up pressure on Mohammedan SC's defensive third. The Marina Machans could have got their lead in the fifth minute itself after Connor Shields whipped in a corner which was met by Irfan Yadwad. However, the latter's header missed the target by a whisker.

In the 13th minute, it was Shields again in the midst of things. He delivered a perfect cross into the opposition's 18-yard area. Goalkeeper Padam Chettri came and got his fingertips to it only to serve it on a plate for Lalrinliana Hnamte, who saw his shot get deflected for a corner.

Mohammedan SC got their first positive scoring chance in the 33rd minute. A wayward header from Laldinliana Renthlei fell to Alexis Gomez. The Argentine midfielder went past goalkeeper Samik Mitra, only to shoot the ball onto the post.

Chennaiyin FC were finally punished six minutes later when a mispass from P.C Laldinpuia was wrongly judged by goalkeeper Mitra. Mitra was already off his line when Laldinpuia passed the ball towards him, and Lalremsanga Fanai got to the end of the loose ball and calmly placed it into the net to give Mohammedan SC their lead in the game.

The second half started with Chennaiyin FC making their way into Mohammedan SC territory. In the 54th minute, Lukas Brambilla launched a lethal corner into the penalty area, but Ryan Edwards couldn't connect his header well and saw the ball go out for a goal-kick.

Owen Coyle introduced fresh legs, in an attempt to secure something from the encounter, however, Andrey Chernyshov's side were too disciplined at the back to let anything get past. The 89th minute saw Mirjalol Kasimov fancy his luck from a distance, however, a fully-stretched Mitra averted the danger.

In the 94th minute, Chennaiyin FC had the best chance to pull off an equaliser. Lukas Brambilla had a clear goal in front of him after he received a header from Wilmar Jordan Gil. However, it was Gaurav Bora and Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak who combined together to clear it off the line.

Chennaiyin FC will now take on Hyderabad FC in an away game on October 1. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata Derby on October 5.