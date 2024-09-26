Inventhelp Inventors Develop Specially Designed Mirror System (NPL-509)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a specially designed mirror system that would allow individuals to choose a particular outfit to wear without cluttering a room," said one of two inventors, from Naples, Fla., "so we invented the MIRROR MIRROR OFF THE WALL. Our design could increase style, organization, convenience, and fun when picking or purchasing an outfit."

The patent-pending invention provides a virtual closet device for picking out an outfit. In doing so, it allows the user to view the outfit before placing it on their body. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it could make picking out clothes more enjoyable. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NPL-509, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

