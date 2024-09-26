ASCO Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Isolation Switch Adding Safety And Control For BESS Emergency Power

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New SourcePacT solution is the first Isolation Switch to receive UL 3008 Listing for rugged and reliable performance

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies announces that Source PacTTM , the first Source Isolation Switch to enable Battery Storage Systems (BESS) to provide emergency power to critical loads, is now the first device listed to UL 3008. This listing verifies the capability of this switch to offer high levels of reliability and power availability through rigorous testing as required by the standard.

Source PacT is the new off-the-shelf device that streamlines BESS deployment by eliminating the need for custom engineering. Source PacT 's new UL 3008 listing assures that users experience the same robust and reliable performance traditionally associated with UL 1008 transfer switches for mission-critical backup power applications. A BESS can provide backup facility power only if that BESS and its critical loads can be isolated from the utility grid. Until now, this required designing a facility-specific multi-device solution for every application.

"ASCO takes pride in unveiling the first isolation switch that ensures code compliance and seamless operation with standardized equipment, maximizing reliability," said Robert Benavidez, Sales Executive at ASCO Power Technologies. "Source PacT is a valuable addition to the product line, opening doors for enhanced sustainability and uninterrupted power supply opportunities."

In function, Source PacT is to a BESS what a UL 1008-listed transfer switch is to a backup generator set. For decades, UL 1008 – Transfer Switch Equipment has specified tests for overload and short circuit currents and for heat rise, then required thousands of operations under demanding conditions to ensure longevity. The new UL 3008 standard

specifies similar tests for grid isolation equipment. With its new UL 3008 listing, Source PacT offers engineers, equipment distributors, equipment dealers, installation contractors, and end-users the same assurance of rugged and reliable performance for deploying BESS in mission-critical emergency power applications.

Source PacT interfaces with any UL 1741-listed inverter that can accept Form-C contacts to toggle between Grid-Tie and Grid-Forming operations in BESS. It can be applied in BESS/inverter-only architectures to enhance sustainability, and it can be paired with a generator to balance sustainability and power resilience for critical loads. It can also enable facilities to run Battery First, where energy is stored when it is available at a low cost and then used when the cost of competing sources is higher.

With Source PacT , facilities can prioritize using stored power from "green" sources such as solar for backup purposes while retaining the ability to use a backup generator when utility outage durations exceed BESS reserves. This flexibility makes Source PacT a key solution for extending resilience, improving sustainability, and maximizing the value of every dollar invested in a BESS application. "Inverter-based power sources are being widely deployed and most outages are of short duration," said Victor Bonachea, ASCO Product Strategy Director. "Source PacT is the perfect solution for leveraging BESS benefits to maximize power resilience, optimize costs, and enhance sustainability."

"The New Energy Landscape is here and Source PacT will play a critical part in streamlining the deployment of inverter-based backup power sources," said Victor Bonachea Product Strategy Director, ASCO Power Technologies. "Our customers now have a source isolation switch that streamlines code compliance for critical applications, simplifies installation and commissioning, and maximizes reliability."

