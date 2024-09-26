CPCD Hosts Free Event Sharing Stories Of Lives Changed By Early Childhood Education With Family Support On October 9

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CPCD to host 18th annual giving event to empower children in the Colorado Springs community with early childhood education and family support.

CPCD's 18th annual giving event, Beyond the Chair, will feature networking, live music, hors d'oeuvres and inspiring stories from Head Start alumni.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When circumstances look to hinder young children from having a safe space to learn, grow and be equipped for the future, CPCD steps in to help. CPCD, the Colorado Springs Head Start and Early Head Start nonprofit, supports infants, toddlers and preschool-age children, and their families, with early childhood education, childcare and numerous other resources.

On Wednesday, October 9, CPCD will host their 18th annual giving event at The Antlers Hotel from 5-6:30 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to mingle, enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres, grab a free drink and be inspired by personal stories of children and their families succeeding with the help of CPCD. This premier giving event is free to attend and will bring together community leaders from across Colorado Springs, including KOAA's Dianne Derby as the Master of Ceremonies.

CPCD...giving children a head start prepares young children (0 to 5) and their families for success in school and in life. From a recently widowed father trying to raise three small children after losing his wife to cancer, to a teen mom in need of childcare and a way forward, CPCD helps families facing a wide variety of challenging situations. Eighty percent of families enrolled in Head Start and Early Head Start programs live at the federal poverty level or are very low income.

“At CPCD, we support the whole family,” CPCD's CEO and president, Steven Lewis, said.“Circumstances should never hinder a child from receiving quality care and education. That's why we focus on providing great learning environments where children can thrive and be equipped to further their education. It's also why we provide resources and services to help parents improve their personal and financial situations.”

With the help of CPCD, 94% of the children participating in the Head Start programs meet kindergarten-readiness standards. And, according to a study from the FPG Child Development Institute, children who receive quality early education are four times more likely to graduate from college.

Along with helping these young children and their families, donations to CPCD can also benefit those who choose to give. Donations to CPCD are eligible for Colorado's 50% tax credit for donations made to childcare and child services centers.

Also, individuals who attend and bring four or more guests can be entered for a chance to win a night away at The Antlers and dinner for two at Phantom Canyon Brewing.

To RSVP or find out more about this free event, contact Marty Kemmer Contreras at ..., or visit the website at .

CPCD programs use a two-generation approach. Children attend infant/toddler and preschool classrooms while their parents and caregivers receive support in mapping their way out of poverty.

For additional information or to make a donation, please visit CPCD's website at .

