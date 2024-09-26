Industrial Valves Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial valves market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $103.84 billion in 2023 to $108.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to infrastructure development, energy exploration and production, globalization of manufacturing, stringent regulatory standards, replacement and upgradation.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Industrial Valves Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The industrial valves market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $129.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on environmental sustainability, water management initiatives, renewable energy projects, resilience in supply chains, customization and specialization, global economic recovery.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial Valves Market

The rising number of oil and gas explorations is expected to propel the growth of the industrial valve market going forward. Oil and gas exploration refers to the procedures and techniques used to identify potential locations for drilling and extracting oil and gas. Industrial valves control the flow of oil and gas and manage the fluid flow by regulating the direction and controlling pressure.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Industrial Valves Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Emerson Electric Co., The Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, Crane Holdings Co., KITZ Corporation, AVK Holdings A/S, Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC, Metso Outotec Corporation, KLINGER Holding, Alfa Laval AB, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Velan Inc., Neway Valve, Samson AG, Neles Oyj, AVCON Controls Pvt. Ltd., Sirca International S.p.A., Fluidline Valves Co. Pvt. Ltd., Davis Valve, Powell Valves, Virgo Engineers Inc., WALWORTH, IMI PLC, Valvitalia SpA, Zhejiang Dunan Valve Co. Ltd., Pentair Valves and Controls, OKANO Valve Mfg. Co. Ltd., Tyco Valves and Controls, Swagelok Company.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Industrial Valves Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the industrial valve market are developing innovative products, such as control valves, to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A control valve is a mechanical device used in various industrial processes to regulate the flow of fluid (such as gas, steam, or liquid), pressure, temperature, or other process variables.

How Is The Global Industrial Valves Market Segmented?

1) By Valves: Ball Valves, Check Valves, Butterfly Valves, Plug Valves, Globe Valves, Gate Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Safety Valves

2) By Function: Isolation, Regulation, Safety Relief Valve, Special Purpose, Non-Return

3) By Material: Ductile Iron, Carbon Steel, Plastic, Brass, Bronze, Copper, Aluminum, Others Materials

4) By Accessories: Hydraulic Filter, Power Cable, Mounting Screw and Bolts, Seal Kits, Dust Protection Cover, Others Accessories

5) By End-User: Chemicals, Energy And Power, Oil And Gas, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Building And Constructions, Paper And Pulp, Metal And Mining, Agriculture, Semiconductor, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Industrial Valves Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial Valves Market Definition

Industrial valves are mechanical components that control the flow through pipes and other passages by opening, closing, and partially opening the vaults. They are used to control the flow of fluids, gases, and slurries. These manually controlled mechanical devices can be operated automatically.

Industrial Valves Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global industrial valves market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Industrial Valves Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial valves market size, industrial valves market drivers and trends, industrial valves market major players and industrial valves market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

