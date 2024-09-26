Benin arrests 3 men suspected of coup plot

(MENAFN) Benin's state prosecutor announced on Wednesday the arrest of three prominent figures on suspicion of planning a coup d'état in the country. The individuals detained include former sports Oswald Homeky, Guard commander Djimon Dieudonne Tevoedjre, and Olivier Boko, a businessman closely associated with President Patrice Talon. Elonm Mario Metonou, the special prosecutor at Benin's financial crimes and court, disclosed these details during a press conference.



According to the prosecutor, there are indications that Tevoedjre, who is responsible for the president's security, was allegedly recruited by Homeky and Boko to execute a coup by force on September 27. This serious accusation raises concerns about internal security and the political climate in Benin, where tensions have been mounting.



Homeky's arrest occurred on Tuesday when he was reportedly handing over six bags of cash, amounting to 1.5 billion CFA francs (approximately 2.5 million U.S. dollars), to Tevoedjre. The prosecutor highlighted the significance of this transaction, suggesting it may be connected to the coup plot. This revelation adds a layer of intrigue to the ongoing investigation.



As investigations continue, the prosecutor indicated that efforts are being made to identify additional suspects involved in the alleged coup plot. The situation is being closely monitored, as these developments could have far-reaching implications for governance and stability in Benin.

