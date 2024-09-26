EVŌQ Nano Advances Research On EVQ-218 Nanoparticle As United Nations Convenes For High-Level Meeting On Antimicrobial Resistance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Infographic Illustrates EVQ-218's Approach to Combatting the World's Worst Superbugs Without Triggering Antimicrobial Resistance

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 26, 2024

United Nations (UN) prepares to address

the escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance, EVŌQ Nano is helping raise awareness through an educational infographic

depicting a common trigger of antimicrobial resistance and highlighting EVQ-218's novel mechanism of action.

EVOQ Nano AMR Infographic

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) - considered a top 10 global health threat1 - occurs when bacteria mutate to outsmart antibacterial agents, including antibiotics, leading to more severe infections and higher mortality rates. The UN General Assembly high-level meeting on AMR presents a critical opportunity for global stakeholders to address the growing threat.

Combatting Pulmonary Bacterial Infections

Bacteria's ability to form biofilms is a key factor in their resistance to antibiotics. Biofilms are protective layers that shield bacteria from therapeutic interventions and the body's immune system, especially in conditions like cystic fibrosis where infections become entrenched deep within the lungs.

Pulmonary therapeutics face hurdles in reaching the lower respiratory passages due to the lungs' complex structure, mucus production, and natural clearance mechanism, which expels foreign particles. Recent preclinical trials of EVQ-218 show promise in addressing these challenges.



In rodent studies, EVQ-218's uniform, sub-10 nm nanoparticles effectively penetrated the distal regions of the lungs, overcoming typical delivery barriers. This deep lung penetration, combined with data showing efficacy against biofilm formation, positions EVQ-218 as a promising candidate for tackling difficult-to-treat infections.

Serial passage assays, a critical test to assess the development of drug resistance over time, have also been conducted on EVQ-218. The results showed no development of resistance in 28-day and 35-day testing. Resistance to other antibiotics typically occurs in 4-5 days.2-6

"The rising challenge of antimicrobial resistance calls for innovative solutions," said EVŌQ Nano CEO, Shaun Rothwell. "EVQ-218 represents a promising approach that could significantly impact this global health threat. We're all in this fight together, and the more information we can share, the better equipped we'll be to develop effective solutions."

Advancing Toward Clinical Trials

EVŌQ Bio, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EVŌQ Nano, received two grants from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to develop an inhaled therapeutic using EVQ-218 to combat pulmonary bacterial infections associated with cystic fibrosis. The company recently completed a successful Pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is confidently advancing toward Phase I clinical trials.

EVQ-218 has been characterized as a new form of silver

by the Journal of the American Chemical Society, ACS Omega . Unlike conventional antibacterial agents that often trigger AMR by rupturing bacterial cell walls, EVQ-218 employs a novel mechanism of action that kills bacteria from the inside.7



EVQ-218 infiltrates the bacterial cell and begins sequestering sulfur. This neutralizes the cell's energy source, disabling metabolic pathways and destroying the cell from the inside.7

With death of the bacteria and no cell wall damage, warning signals are not sent to sibling bacteria, preventing bacterial proliferation and AMR.7

In vitro studies found EVQ-218 demonstrated efficacy against a range of pathogens, including the top six antibiotic-resistant strains identified by The World Health Organization.8



Acinetobacter baumannii, CR

Pseudomonas aeruginosa, CR

Escherichia coli, 3GCR

Klebsiella spp., 3GCR

Klebsiella spp., CR Enterobacter spp., SGCR

About EVŌQ Bio

EVŌQ Bio is a preclinical-stage nanotherapeutics company pioneering a nanomedicine platform with demonstrated antimicrobial efficacy. The company's first therapeutic in development is for the treatment of pulmonary bacterial infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. The inhaled therapeutic utilizes EVQ-218, a groundbreaking nanoparticle that has demonstrated efficacy against a wide range of pathogens, including the top six antibiotic-resistant strains identified by the World Health Organization. Characterized as a new form of silver,7 EVQ-218 is the first and only non-ionic silver nanoparticle with effective antimicrobial action devoid of cytotoxicity. EVŌQ Bio is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EVŌQ Nano. To learn more, visit evoqbio .



About EVŌQ Nano

EVŌQ Nano is a nanoscience company that engineers novel nanoparticles for the life, materials, and textile science industries. The company's multi-patented, high-volume laser nanofabrication process creates uniform, sub-10 nm nanoparticles with distinct surface chemistry. These properties represent a significant advancement in nanoscience with the potential for a wide range of applications. To learn more, visit evoqnano .

Media Contact

Capwell Communications

[email protected]



References

SOURCE EVOQ Nano

