(MENAFN- Pressat)

PETER ANDRE STARS OPPOSITE NOAH HUNTLEY VICTORIA EKANOYE and DANIEL COLL IN MAJOR NEW INTERNATIONAL TV SERIES

Brand new thriller FALCON, hailed as a cross between 'Indiana Jones' and 'The Da Vinci Code', follows Greg Falcon (Huntley), who whilst vacationing in Malta, stumbles across a dark and deluded scheme - a scheme that could destabilise the whole world.

Assisted by Professor Victoria Bassey (Ekanoye), Falcon uncovers a sinister plot that dates back almost two thousand years. They come face to face with a megalomaniac, Hector Laidlaw (Andre) and it becomes a race against time.

Peter Andre plays the charming yet ominous Hector Laidlaw, an internet fiend who uses his influencer role to manipulate and dominate the people around him.





"I'm really looking forward to the challenge. The character is fantastic; he has a dark side, he's clever, deep, and very dangerous. Falcon is going to be a great series, and I am very excited to be working alongside such an incredible cast".

Noah Huntley (Snow White and The Huntsman, 28 Days Later) is set to lead the cast as Greg Falcon, the unwitting protagonist in this new four-part series.





Co-starring is Victoria Ekanoye (Christmas in Paradise, Sense and Sensibility, The Turkish Detective, Coronation Street) as formidable Professor of Antiquities, Victoria Bassey.

Set entirely in Malta and Gozo, the eagerly anticipated Falcon is set to be one of the biggest and most ambitious series ever shot on the islands, by UK-based Picture Point Films

Also starring Richard Ashton (Fifth Element, Hellraiser), Irish actor Joe Savino (Ballykissangel, Braveheart, The Crying Game) and Daniel Coll (Emmerdale, Braveheart) and also featuring top Maltese talent.

Producer and Actor , Daniel Coll adds: "Written by the brilliant Dave Thorp this show will be thrilling to watch and great family viewing, with a fabulous cast. We look forward to Falcon hitting TV screens next summer.

ENDS

CONTACT DETAILS

DANIEL COLL

Tel: +44 (0)7855 197 661

Mail: ...