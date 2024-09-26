P2P Group Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement To Enter Military Sector With Its Cutting-Edge Tactical Spatial Intelligence Technology 'Stealthwave'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Strategic expansion to provide and safety solutions to military, government, and personnel

Opens significant new addressable for the Company Inturai's discrete and unique ability to capture information and events are core reasons for Spicy Works' engagement

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - P2P Group Limited ("P2P Group" or the "Company") (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to announce that Inturai has entered into a strategic partnership with Spicy Corp., a boutique North American defence solutions provider, to advance its entry into the military segment. This collaboration reinforces Inturai's scalable intelligence strategy, and its capability of enhancing the health and safety of personnel in operational situations with next-generation spatial intelligence.

As part of this agreement, Spicy Corp. will leverage its extensive network to introduce P2P Group's Inturai technology, with its cutting-edge spatial intelligence product 'StealthWave', to key defence organisations. This partnership aligns with Inturai's goal to enter the defence industry by providing innovative solutions that improve situational awareness and operational efficiency, ultimately safeguarding military personnel.

Nathan Fry, President of Spicy Corp. and a strategic leader in defence solutions, commented on the decision to partner with P2P Group: "We enjoy solving difficult problems. Inturai's StealthWave technology has unmatched potential to deliver critical insights where conventional methods fall short. This partnership will equip defence organisations with the tools they need to operate safely and effectively."

Ed Clarke, CEO of P2P Group, emphasised the importance of this partnership: "Our collaboration with Spicy Corp. represents a significant milestone in our mission to bring advanced spatial intelligence to the defence sector. We are excited about the potential this partnership holds as we work to deliver impactful solutions that prioritise the health and safety of officers in challenging tactical environments."

Under the terms of the Partner Programme Agreement, Spicy Corp. will act as a non-exclusive partner, working alongside P2P Group to drive sales of StealthWave and related services to defence organisations. This shared revenue model will enable both parties to meet the growing demand for sophisticated spatial intelligence technologies designed to protect military personnel in the field and in tactical operations. The project operates on a profit-sharing model with revenue currently not material due to partnership being at initiation phase.

About Spicy Corp.

Spicy Corp. is a North American company accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge solutions by Five Eyes defence, government, and police organisations. They leverage state-of-the-art technology to ensure mission success for the Gov/Mil sector. With deep subject matter expertise, Spicy Corp. brings innovation to the forefront, empowering defence organisations to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Visit for details.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is at the forefront of transforming health and safety with advanced technology solutions that create smarter, safer spaces. Serving industries such as healthcare, smart homes, and industrial facilities, P2P Group is dedicated to bringing peace of mind to everyone, everywhere. For more information, please visit .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE P2P Group Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED