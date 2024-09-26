CV3 Partners With The Mortgage Office To Bring Loan Servicing In-House

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Loan Management Software Provider chosen as to Service CV3's Private Lending Portfolio

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mortgage Office, the leader in loan management software, today announced a strategic partnership with CV3 Services, a top national private money lending firm. Under the agreement, CV3 will implement the loan servicing component of The Mortgage Office's platform.

As one of the largest private lenders in the country, CV3 selected The Mortgage Office following an extensive evaluation process to achieve greater scale, control, and efficiency in servicing its loans in-house. By moving its loan servicing onto The Mortgage Office's cutting-edge platform, CV3 gains a trusted system of record with robust functionality, underscoring its commitment to create customers for life by enhancing the loan servicing experience.

There is a growing trend of large-scale lenders moving their portfolio in-house. This allows better customer experience, paving the way for higher repeat business. In addition, the margin benefits are substantial, and The Mortgage Office is removing roadblocks and headaches that may have existed previously to support large firms in owning their processes from end to end.

"We are thrilled to partner with CV3 as they take this transformational step to optimize their servicing capabilities and drive growth," said Carlos Nodarse, CEO of The Mortgage Office. "Our software provides the automated workflows, compliance controls and data integrity that innovative lenders like CV3 require to scale with confidence."

The Mortgage Office's cloud-based platform will enable CV3 to streamline processes, enhance visibility into its portfolio performance, and deliver a superior experience to borrowers. The company's industry experts will work closely with CV3 to ensure a seamless transition and provide ongoing training and support.

"At CV3 our philosophy is that the customer experience begins at first contact, and ends never, which is why we decided to bring servicing in-house. The Mortgage Office (TMO) offers a solution for us to focus on the continuity of the customer experience," said William J. Tessar, President of CV3. "With the TMO platform, we will gain new levels of efficiency, control and mobility, while ensuring exceptional service and care for our customers throughout their entire journey."

The partnership builds on The Mortgage Office's strong momentum in serving private and specialty lenders across diverse asset classes. Its flexible platform enables lenders of all sizes to optimize operations, ensure compliance and drive growth through a connected digital lending ecosystem.

About The Mortgage Office

The Mortgage Office is the leading cloud-based loan management software company, delivering an innovative digital loan management platform that promotes automation, transparency and productivity for banks, credit unions, and specialty lending teams. For more information, visit .

About CV3 Financial Services

CV3 Financial Services, LLC (CV3) is a private money lender providing business purpose loans for non-owner-occupied properties to real estate investors in 33 states.

Financing options include bridge, fix-and-flip rehab loans, rental property financing, and new construction loans. With a digital lending platform designed to simplify the loan process, and all processing, underwriting, funding and servicing handled under one roof, CV3 delivers direct answers and quick closings for clients' real estate investment financing needs. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Colleen Butterfield

5624854261

[email protected]

SOURCE The Mortgage Office

