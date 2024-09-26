Sandriver Receives International Recognition, Chinese Fashion Stands On The World Stage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Juliet Guo, founder of the Chinese art cashmere brand sandriver, was invited to attend the 2024 Fashion4Development (F4D) 4th Annual Sustainable Development Goals Banquet and the 12th Annual First Ladies Luncheon held in New York on September 24. She also showcased sandriver's new products at the opening day of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Following their stunning debut in Shigatse, Golok, and Paris' Maison & Objet (M&O), sandriver's new pieces made from Gangtse pulu fabric and Qinghai yak wool once again went global, representing Chinese fashion trends. Alongside Ralph & Russo and Elie Saab, sandriver walked the international runway. As the 2024 "Fashion Industry Change Maker," Ms. Guo received on-site recognition from F4D, with other awardees including entrepreneur and philanthropist Yue-Sai Kan and Oscar- and Emmy-winning filmmaker and director Eva Orner.

"As a woman, I am gratified to be able to care for the women in the Himalayan snow regions and help them achieve economic independence and live dignified lives," said Ms. Guo. "I am very willing to teach them based on my more than 30 years of craftsmanship experience and feel proud of the innovative inheritance of the ethnic intangible cultural heritage craft of pulu."

In 2022, under Guo's leadership, sandriver launched the "10-Year Pulu Revival Plan." She visited family workshops in the high-altitude areas of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, established the Shanghai Pulu Research and Development Center, and partnered with Tibet aid teams to build local industrial chains. This included guiding herders in scientific breeding practices, improving the survival and quality rates of local livestock, with survival rates increasing from 60% to 100% and livestock numbers growing from over 1,000 to more than 30,000. Over a 3,000 km range, seven village handcraft workshops were gradually established in the Tibetan region. This effort has trained nearly 100 local female artisans, including disabled and unemployed housewives, empowering them to earn respectable incomes "at their doorstep" and realize their social value. The innovative pulu creations, made by Tibetan women, have been showcased at Paris Fashion Week and sold worldwide, bringing these women onto the global stage.

"sandriver's influence extends beyond fashion. It presents a model of community development. By empowering women and people with disabilities, Ms. Guo is quietly changing the lives of marginalized groups. The transformation of Gesang, an ordinary woman into a mentor of others in craftsmanship, and the life changes of disabled artisan Pianduo through her learned skills, exemplify the fruits of empowerment. She teaches others, nourishing local communities," summarized F4D founder Evie Evangelou, outlining the vision of sustainable fashion development. "Fashion has the power to transcend borders, connecting us all. By showcasing these exquisite works at the UN General Assembly, we not only amplify their voices to the world but also ignite global discussions on sustainability and empowerment."

Since 2022, sandriver has been the first Chinese cashmere brand to join the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). In alignment with UN sustainable development goals such as Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), Gender Equality (SDG 5), and Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), sandriver continues to contribute to rural revitalization, empower women, revive traditional craftsmanship, and fulfill its social responsibilities. The fashion show at the UN and the 2024 "Fashion Industry Change Maker" award not only affirm sandriver's role in representing Chinese fashion on the international stage, showcasing Chinese cultural soft power and new production capabilities, but also highlight Ms. Guo as a representative of Chinese women, ensuring the world hears their voices. Moreover, it serves as recognition and encouragement for China's commitment to advancing a sustainable global fashion ecosystem.

"Next, we will expand into the western border markets of China, with the flagship store in Nyingchi, Tibet, about to open. Tibet, Qinghai, Xinjiang, and Yunnan will be our primary show venues in the future. This show is an introduction to the U.S. market, and with the support of various sectors of society, we will further explore the U.S. market. In December, we will be preparing for the Maison & Objet Paris and the VIP artisan workshop at Le Bon Marché, part of LVMH Group. I look forward to more people witnessing the new story of traditional Chinese craftsmanship," Ms. Guo shared after receiving the award.

