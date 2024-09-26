Bayraktar KIZILELMA Successfully Completes Its First Flight
9/26/2024 8:07:32 AM
The production prototype of the unmanned fighter jet Kızılelma
successfully completed its first flight yesterday. Baykar Chairman
Selçuk Bayraktar announced the development on his social media
account. Kızılelma is expected to start mass production this
year.
Development activities for Turkey's first unmanned combat
aircraft, Bayraktar KIZILELMA, are ongoing. Thanks to the
experience gained from the first prototypes, significant changes
were made to the production prototype. In addition to structural
improvements, improvements were also made to the avionics
architecture of the unmanned combat aircraft. The flight was
carried out with the afterburner engine alternative, the
integration of which was successfully completed.
Bayraktar directed
The production prototype KIZILELMA PT-3, which was brought to
the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Tekirdağ Çorlu in
July, passed the engine start-up test with safety ties and
completed the automatic taxi, running and wheel cutting tests.
KIZILELMA also performed its first flight test yesterday. Baykar
Chairman of the Board and Technology Leader Selçuk Bayraktar
managed the critical test. System identification activities were
also successfully carried out during the test.
May it be good for the homeland and the
nation
Selçuk Bayraktar announced this development on his social media
account with the message,“The third prototype, which is the
production prototype of Bayraktar KIZILELMA, successfully completed
its first flight today. It was a short test flight. Our tests will
continue from now on. May it bring good luck and fortune to our
country and nation.” The tests of the production prototype will be
completed and mass production will begin this year as planned.
