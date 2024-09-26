China test-fires ICBM into Pacific Ocean for first time since 80`s

(MENAFN) The Chinese military has successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), an exercise characterized by officials as routine training but notable for being the first of its kind over the Pacific Ocean in over four decades. The launch occurred at 8:44 a.m. Beijing time on Wednesday, with the missile, equipped with a dummy warhead, being launched from an undisclosed site and subsequently landing in a designated area within international waters.



The Chinese Defense described the test as part of a "routine arrangement in our annual training plan." Analysts believe the missile involved is likely the Dong Feng-41, which boasts an operational range of 15,000 kilometers, or its predecessor, the Dong Feng-31. While China frequently tests short- and mid-range rockets within its own territory and over the western Pacific, this particular test extending into international waters is quite rare. The last similar launch occurred in 1980, when China sent its inaugural ICBM, the Dong Feng-5, into the Pacific.



Experts have noted the significance of this test, with James Acton, co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program, stating that the long gap since the last test underscores its importance. He remarked, "When they haven’t done something for 44 years and then they do it, that’s significant. It’s China’s way of telling us, ‘Like you, we’re not ashamed we have nuclear weapons and we’re going to behave like a great nuclear power.’”



The launch drew attention from several countries, including Japan and the Philippines, with Japan's senior government spokesperson, Yoshimasa Hayashi, expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of prior notification regarding the missile test. This incident highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding military activities in the region and raises concerns about the implications for global security and stability.

