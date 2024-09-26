(MENAFN) In an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres characterized the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah as a dire situation that "opens the gates of hell in Lebanon." His comments reflect heightened concerns about the possibility of a broader war in the Middle East.



Guterres voiced significant apprehension regarding the ongoing violence in Lebanon, highlighting that efforts are ramping up to achieve a temporary ceasefire, even as the intensity of Israeli continues to rise.



Lebanese Health Minister Firas al-Abyad reported that the death toll from Israeli air raids on Wednesday reached 51 martyrs, with 223 individuals suffering injuries.



An updated report from the Lebanese government's emergency response team revealed that the overall death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon has surged to 1,247 martyrs and 5,278 wounded since the conflict began.



The report also underscored the escalating humanitarian crisis, indicating that approximately 43,600 individuals have been displaced from the affected regions, finding refuge in 347 shelters. As the situation continues to deteriorate, the need for international intervention and humanitarian assistance becomes increasingly urgent to address the growing crisis in Lebanon.

