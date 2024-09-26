The Wild Robot From Dreamworks Animation To Be Released With Truecut Motion
Date
9/26/2024 7:17:00 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Premium Screens Worldwide Take Advantage of Pixelworks' Award-Winning Motion technology
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks announced today that The Wild Robot from DreamWorks Animation will be presented with TrueCut MotionTM Technology on premium screens worldwide. Working closely with, and under the direction of the filmmakers, the
Pixelworks motion grading team utilized advanced TrueCut Motion technology to bring stunning motion clarity to the highly reviewed movie.
Continue Reading
Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion (PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)
On premium large format screens, important details are lost during both subtle movement of the subjects, as well as during fast action scenes. Now, with
TrueCut Motion technology, the stunning artistry that has gone into The Wild Robot will be visually perfect on the world's largest and brightest cinema screens, throughout every scene, giving audiences the ultimate premium experience.
TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks that has never been possible before. The powerful TrueCut Motion platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact. The TrueCut Motion platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized on any viewing device - spanning
theaters, televisions, mobile and next-generation headsets - in both 3D and standard 2D environments.
Pixelworks and TrueCut Motion are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW ) provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion ecosystem allows filmmakers to create visually stunning motion, scene by scene while ensuring the director's intent is precisely delivered in cinemas or home theaters. For more information on Pixelworks, visit:
For more information on TrueCut Motion: /truecut
SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN26092024003732001241ID1108718436
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.