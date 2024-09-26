Sonam Kapoor: I Am Often Drawn To Roles That Have Been Adapted From Books

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Sonam Kapoor, who continues to lend her voice and support as the brand ambassador for 'Word to Screen' at the MAMI Mumbai Festival, expressed her affinity for roles that originate from literary works, highlighting her passion for stories that transition from page to screen.

Sonam is the brand ambassador for Word to Screen at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) in partnership with Soho House Mumbai. The Options offers a unique to writers, publishers, and filmmakers to engage and option stories for various film cinematic formats.

Talking about her association, Sonam shared: "As an actor, I have always believed that a film is only as good as its script. It is imperative to encourage writers and publishers through an ecosystem like Word to Screen where they can ideate and collaborate with filmmakers who can bring their vision to screen in the most authentic and dynamic manner."

"As an avid reader, I am often drawn to roles that have been adapted from books. Such characters also bring a depth that is important to their evolution from paper to screen. Word to Screen is my attempt to give back to the art I love so much. It's a pleasure to continue my association with MAMI's Word to Screen and help enable and empower some truly engaging narratives on screen," she added.

This year the Market opened entries to non-fiction articles published in print and online newspapers and magazines.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Festival Director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival commented: "Cinema is an amalgamation of all the arts and has been closely linked to literature over decades. Some of the greatest films in the history of cinema have been adapted from literary works and I am so pleased that MAMI has nurtured and developed this unique platform that creates a synergy that will enable filmmakers to use their craft to bring the art of the word to the screen. We value Sonam Kapoor's continued support for this initiative as its brand ambassador."

A first-of-its-kind initiative, 'Word to Screen', was launched in 2016 by MAMI and has since served as a dynamic and inclusive platform that explores the synergy between the power of the written word and the magic of cinema.