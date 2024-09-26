Rahul Will Bounce Back, Our Role Is To Support His Growth: Abhishek Nayar

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Sep 26 (IANS) As the Indian team prepares for the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park in Kanpur, all eyes are on KL Rahul, who has struggled to find his footing in red-ball after a prolonged injury spell. With an average hovering around 35 and a series of unremarkable performances, Rahul's recent form has raised questions about his place in the side.

However, Indian batting coach Abhishek Nayar remains optimistic about the experienced batter's return to form. Nayar, speaking ahead of the crucial second Test, acknowledged Rahul's recent challenges but emphasised the importance of supporting players through tough periods.

"We all know the kind of player Rahul is," Nayar said in the pre-match press conference on Thursday. "He has the experience and the talent, but every cricketer goes through phases where things don't click. It's during these times that our role as a coaching team becomes vital - to help him grow, to find that spark again."

In his only Duleep Trophy innings, Rahul scored a plodding 37 runs off 111 deliveries in the opening session. He came under fire for his lack of decisiveness at key junctures and his unwillingness to use attacking strokes. There were raised eyebrows at this hesitation to keep the scoreboard ticking. His second innings 57 off 121 balls was a partial redemption, as his main responsibility was to hold the wicket amid a batting collapse; it would have been disastrous to lose his wicket trying to attack during a challenging 276-run chase.

"When you are playing for India, inspiration is not something you need. Sometimes it is just direction and I feel KL is having spent a little time with him in the last few days. He is someone who understands his game very well. Yes, there are times where a player sort of is finding his feet. I feel in South Africa, he played tremendous knocks for India when he was there.

"So we are very hopeful to the kind of combination that Gautam (Gambhir) has had and I have had a (discussion) with him that hopefully we can have a turnaround in KL as well. These things sometimes take time. But I feel the way he is batting, even in the last game, I know we did not end up giving him much of a shot in the second innings. But the way he was batting in the second innings is the kind of cricket we are expecting and hoping for him. And I am pretty sure going forward you will see the expectations and the performances that you have from him," he added.

Rahul, however, struggled even more in the opening Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai, when he never seemed to be at ease in the middle. After India's top-order collapse, the 32-year-old came at a time when the team needed a solid partnership. He faced 52 deliveries for 16 runs. Fans and pundits questioned his thinking and batting strategy in high-pressure situations due to his lack of assertiveness and failure to take advantage of the situation.

As India approach the Kanpur Test, the team selection will be heavily influenced by the unpredictable pitch conditions. Nayar confirmed that India would decide the playing XI based on game-day factors, as two pitches have been prepared at Green Park - one black soil surface, expected to assist spinners and another red-soil wicket that may favour pacers early on.

"Conditions would be a big factor in deciding the team combination. Everyone is available, and we will see how the pitch behaves tomorrow before finalising our XI," Nayar remarked.

The coach also reflected on the broader leadership structure within the team, highlighting the next generation of potential captains, including Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.“We've got ideal captains in the making with players like Shubman and Rishabh. Their cricketing minds have matured beyond their years. We don't need a designated vice-captain when the younger players are developing these leadership qualities so quickly,” Nayar explained.

One day before the Test match, on Thursday, the weather in Kanpur remained cloudy, with a high probability of rain on the opening two days of the match. According to AccuWeather, the cloud covers will continue to blanket the venue.

On a red-soil pitch, India's squad for the Chennai Test consisted of two spinners and three pacers. Both teams' pacers had fair assistance in the game, which India won by 280 runs.

However, in Kanpur, black soil pitch has been prepared. At first, it is anticipated to assist the pacers, but from the second day onwards, the spinners will set the terms. Low bounce is expected and as the track slows down, spinners will receive assistance. Also, when India last competed in a Test match at Green Park, spinners claimed 17 of 19 wickets.

As a result, Kuldeep Yadav has a good chance of playing on his home ground. He was also observed working hard during the practice session on .