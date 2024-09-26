Is Pakistani Drama Glorifying Abuse? A Closer Look At Our Troubling Love Stories

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Pakistani dramas were once celebrated for their compelling scripts, memorable characters, brilliant direction, and sensible acting. They held a special place in the 20th century, capturing hearts with powerful storytelling that resonated with audiences across the world. But somewhere along the line, our beloved drama seems to have lost its charm. Repetitive plots and recycled storylines have drained the excitement out of our TV screens.

Think about it: how many times have we seen the same story of an innocent girl being manipulated by men or the evil aunt or mother-in-law making life miserable for the daughter-in-law? Then there are the cousin marriages, ex-lovers, property feuds-over and over again. These repetitive tropes are driving viewers away, and it's not hard to see why.

Our drama makers-writers, directors, and even actors-are fully aware of the content they're churning out, but they blame it on "public demand." They say audiences want these stories. And yet, it feels like our society is obsessed with the image of the "oppressed woman"-a woman whose suffering is romanticized on-screen as if it's a badge of honor.

But what worries me the most is how some of these dramas seem to normalize domestic abuse. Too often, we see stories where a woman is forced into a marriage she doesn't want or is constantly mistreated by her spouse, only for the couple to end up blissfully in love. If that sounds familiar, it's because it mirrors something called Stockholm Syndrome.

For those unfamiliar, Stockholm Syndrome is a psychological condition where hostages or victims develop an emotional bond with their captors. It's often seen in cases of kidnapping or abuse, where victims start feeling affection for the very people harming them. The term comes from a 1973 bank robbery in Stockholm, where four hostages began defending their captors and even raised money for their defense in court.

Unfortunately, Pakistani dramas seem to love this twisted narrative. From forced marriages turning into fairy-tale romances to kidnappings that end in happy unions, we've seen it all. Think of shows like Bashar Momin or Muqaddar, where the male leads force or manipulate their way into the lives of the female protagonists, only for the couples to fall in love and for viewers to cheer them on. Even dramas like Do Bol, Dil-e-Veeran, Thora Sa Haq, Gul-e-Rana, and Kaisa Hai Naseeban follow similar patterns where abuse somehow transforms into love.

Sure, you might argue that dramas are meant to reflect reality, and these scenarios do exist in our society. But the problem lies in how these stories unfold. When the abuser faces no real consequences, or worse, is painted as a romantic hero, it sends a troubling message: that abuse is acceptable, or even desirable, in a relationship.

So, what's next for Pakistani dramas? Do we keep glorifying these toxic love stories, or is it time for a new narrative-one that uplifts, inspires, and shows that love and respect should go hand in hand?

Maybe it's time to change the script.