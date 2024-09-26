Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court Issues Arrest Warrants For KP Chief Minister
The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur. The hearing was presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Supra.
According to sources, the court has also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Wasif Qayyum Abbasi and Aamir Mehmood Kiani. Additionally, the court declared Umar Tanveer Butt a proclaimed offender due to his absence.
Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz and Raja Majid appeared in court with their legal representatives, while the court accepted Faisal Javed's exemption request from appearing. The court has adjourned the case until October 3.
