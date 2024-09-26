Vegetable Farming In Mohmand: Record Growth Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the last two years, vegetable production in Mohmand District has witnessed record growth, with local markets thriving for the first time. The vegetable markets in Khaakh Bazaar, Safi Tehsil, now facilitate daily sales for both domestic and international buyers. However, farmers face numerous challenges from cultivation to market, and authorities have yet to implement sustainable solutions to improve the situation.

Farmers like Wajid Khan and Hazrat Hussain, from the fertile area of Qandari in Safi, bring their vegetables to daily. Using solar-powered tube wells, they grow a variety of seasonal vegetables, but this year, crops like tomatoes, bitter gourd, and okra have been severely affected by pests. Despite multiple efforts with pesticides and sprays, the issue persists.



"Access to agricultural experts is difficult for small farmers like us, and we have little hope of help. Currently, many vegetable fields are heavily damaged. The infestation has led to a rapid increase in fruit flies," they shared. The farmers urged the government to establish an agriculture office in Safi Tehsil to provide guidance, even if government supplies aren't available.

District Director of Agriculture in Mohmand, Asif Iqbal, explained that fruit fly traps are an effective solution to prevent infestations in vegetables and fruits. "Last year, we distributed 2,500 fruit fly traps, and the results were very positive. While the government hasn't allocated funds this year, farmers can still buy quality traps from the market. These traps are safer for human health compared to chemical sprays, which can have harmful effects if vegetables are consumed too soon after treatment."

Sher Ali Khan, a farmer managing 15 acres of land in Lodeen Khel, Qandari, spoke about the hard work involved in farming: "We are progressing in modern agriculture with passion and dedication. Our region produces the finest bitter gourd, cilantro, round squash, and green chilies. Many farmers like me in Safi and neighboring Pindialai Tehsil produce high-quality vegetables, but this year has been tough. Exporters now buy at lower prices, separating export-quality goods and selling the rest in Peshawar markets. Last year, multiple exporters visited daily, but now only two come, causing local vegetable prices to drop."

Muhammad Haseeb, a vegetable trader from Mardan, supplies Mohmand's vegetables to major markets like Rawalpindi, Mardan, Peshawar, and Charsadda. "Mohmand's bitter gourd and green chilies are known for their superior quality. However, the deteriorating road conditions are a major issue. Vegetables spoil during transport, losing freshness and value, leading to financial losses."

Shah Wali Khan, a pickup driver from Dwezai in Pindialai, added, "When we transport vegetables from the market to the main road, traffic police fine us at multiple points. The traffic police in Charsadda and Peshawar don't acknowledge our fines, and they issue additional tickets, sometimes up to Rs. 5,000. Additionally, the under-construction Karapa Road takes three hours to cover just 14 kilometers, damaging vehicles and incurring heavy repair costs."

The farmers' association president, Noor Rahman Mohmand, noted that agriculture has suffered the most since FATA's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "Before the merger, the agriculture department provided a one-window solution for seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and land leveling services. Now, the department is fragmented under the provincial system, with some offices located outside the district, making it difficult for Mohmand farmers to access them. The government needs to allocate special funds to the agriculture department in the merged districts, as the existing offices and staff are more familiar with local farmers' issues."