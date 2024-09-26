New Crypto Listing Alert Viral DOGE2014 Presale Offers Up To 50% Bonus Now

(MENAFN- ValueWalk)

Which is the next meme coin that will stop investors in their tracks?

DOGE2014 is a possible candidate. In a clever new approach, the token celebrates Dogecoin's 10-year legacy with nostalgic pricing. Investors are rushing to hoard the token at discounted prices in the ongoing presale before it's too late.

What is Nostalgic Pricing?

Nostalgic pricing is a creative new meme coin strategy.



Here, a new token is launched at a price similar to that of a successful predecessor during its initial stages. It taps into established meme coin communities through sentiment and historical price points. The earlier token's success adds to the appeal of the new meme coin.



The white pape describes Doge2014 as a project that“offers enthusiasts the opportunity to participate in celebrating Dogecoin's legacy by purchasing this token starting at the same price as Dogecoin was in 2014, providing a nostalgic nod to those who missed out on the chance back then”.

Dogecoin is the world's largest cryptocurrency, but it had a humble beginning in late 2013. Over the years, it has grown close to 23,000%.

Dogecoin all-time price history, source: CoinMarketCap

That's astounding and odd.



But new investors who imagine making similar returns from Dogecoin in 2024 are bound to be disappointed. Thanks to massive community support and speculative craze, Dogecoin is a saturated asset with a $19 billion market cap.



A comparative analysis of Dogecoin and Pepe illustrates the point.

Pepe has grown 800% over the last 12 months, while Dogecoin's gains have been below

80%. With a $5 billion market cap, Pepe is also deemed saturated at this point.



Promising new meme coins with interesting narratives have higher upside potential than their established counterparts.



Robust Tokenomics and Roadmap for Long-term Growth

Most meme coins are fleeting sensations. Doge2014 doesn't plan on falling into pump-and-dump schemes.



It comes with robust tokenomics and a roadmap that supports the meme coin's long-term trajectory.



With a gigantic 60% set aside for the presale, Doge2014 underscores its community-centric approach. It rules out chances of rug pulls and insider trading. A fair launch instils faith in the community.



The next large allocation is staking, which gets 25% of the token supply. Staking has two key benefits.



First, it encourages presale participation through passive rewards. Investors just need to lock their tokens in the contract to earn rewards during the holding period. Second, it discourages early sell-offs. That, in turn, supports healthy price action.



Doge2014 will list at a nostalgic price of $0.000348, which is much lower than Dogecoin's current selling price above $0.12.



Post-presale, the token will get listed on a series of crypto exchanges to reach a large audience. International marketing campaigns will accompany listings for added vigour.



Stepping into the third phase of the project, the focus will be on the launch of an online store.

It will sell products that celebrate the 10+ years journey of Dogecoin. In addition, various promotional events and KOL campaigns will be hosted.



50% Bonus, 5000%+ Staking APY – The Presale is too Compelling to Ignore

Timely entry is key to a successful investment portfolio. The role of time can't be overstated when it comes to dynamic assets like meme coins.



Meme coins come and go.

But only those who manage to secure a meme coin before it breaks out succeed. Those who are late to the party often end up with a token that is dead for good.



Presales are the best investment gateways, thanks to the low price points. For example, the Doge2014 is offered at various discounted price points through the presale.



The discount and staking APY dwindles with each new stage.



An attractive bonus program is also live now. This is how it works:



Investments from $100 to $499 get a 10% bonus.

Investments from $500 to $999 get a 15% bonus.

Investments from $1000 to $4999 get a 30% bonus. Investments of $5000 or more get a 50% bonus.

At the time of this writing, Doge2014 staking APY stood above 5000%. Only early birds can snap up the attractive APY. Latecomers will have to settle for much lower APYs.



