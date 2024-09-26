Kempinski Hotel Mall Of The Emirates Turns Pink For A Cause This October With Aspen Caf's Pink Afternoon Tea

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE 26 September 2024

- This October, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates proudly partners with Al Jalila Foundation to present the exclusive Pink Afternoon Tea at Aspen Caf, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In honour of this partnership, 10% of proceeds from the Pink Afternoon Tea will be donated to the foundation to support breast cancer patients and their families.

Throughout the month of October, the hotel's signature afternoon tea will take on a delightful pink theme, offering a carefully curated selection of savoury and sweet treats designed to evoke the spirit of the campaign. Guests can indulge in unique creations, from beetroot salmon with dill cream cheese to the irresistible raspberry chocolate cake, while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Priced at AED 200 for one and AED 375 for two, the Pink Afternoon Tea offers a refined culinary experience where attention to detail is paramount, and each bite tells a story of elegance and creativity.

“At Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, we are deeply committed to supporting initiatives that have a meaningful impact on our community. Our partnership with Al Jalila Foundation during Pinktober is a reflection of that commitment, as we aim to not only raise awareness but also contribute to a cause that directly supports breast cancer patients and their families. We believe that through efforts like this, we can play a small but significant role in helping improve lives”

says, Slim Zaiane, General Manager at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, emphasised the importance of partnerships like this, stating:

“Our annual #PINKtober campaign, now in its tenth edition, is a shining example of how community partnerships can raise awareness on important health causes and generate sustainable charitable revenues. Together, with their continued support, we are improving the lives of breast cancer patients and their families. We are grateful for Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates' efforts and philanthropic spirit and look forward to making an even greater impact in the communities we serve.”

Marking the tenth anniversary of #PINKtober, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates invites guests to savour the refined Pink Afternoon Tea-an elegant tradition that supports a vital cause, contributing to the enhancement of countless lives.