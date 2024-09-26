(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Kia Charge offers access across Europe to more than 800,000 charging points, a 10% increase on Q2 2024 and a 39% on Q2 2023

Kia Charge enables Kia customers to easily charge their vehicle with a one-stop charging solution 41% of customers have registered into Kia Charge in 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Charge is the company's one-contract service for all charging activities in Europe, covering both public and business customers. Kia ́s charging solution now offers access to its more than 100,000 subscribers 800,000 AC and DC charging points in 28 countries in Europe, a 10% increase on Q2 2024 and a 39% increase on Q2 2023.* Customers have already completed more than 2.5 million charging sessions using either their Kia Charge card or activating their charging process through the Kia Charge app.

Kia Charge: the smartest way to charge your Kia now has 800,000 charging points

"As more electric vehicles take to the road, it's important to match this uptake with an increasing number of charging points, to help our customers easily charge their vehicles," said Martin Enthofer, Director Customer Experience Strategy and Solutions at Kia Europe. "Kia continues to set the benchmark for making electric driving more accessible to a wider range of audience, with Kia Charge helping to simplify and enhance every journey."

Kia Charge offers customers a single service for charging – either at home, at work or on the road -, including route planning, authentication, account management and payment.** Customers can also access the more than 4,200 ultra-fast charging stations of the IONITY network. In its partnership with IONITY, Kia is supporting the expansion to more than 17,000 high-power charging stations along the highways in Europe by 2030.

So far this year, Kia Charge has a take-rate of 42%, with an overall satisfaction rate of around 75%. Supporting Kia Charge is the Kia EV Route Planner, with the vehicle's navigation system detecting charging stations along the route and adding them as waypoints automatically, to make all charging points easily findable.

Kia Plug & Charge is also available to help take the stress out of charging. Customers can charge their EV by simply plugging in the charging cable – with no charging card or app required for authentication***. For business customers and companies, the Kia Charge Business solution enables a central charging management of the EV fleet.

(*) Kia Charge has been launched in 19 countries in Europe. Customers can charge and register in following countries: Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Great Britain, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Slovakia. In countries where Kia Charge hasn't yet been launched, customers can still use the charging points (Roam) in Estonia, Greece, Croatia, Island, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Latvia, and Slovenia.

(**) Subscription fee may vary between countries.

(***) The service is only available with selected charging point operators .

About Kia Europe



Kia Europe is the European sales and manufacturing division of Kia Corporation – a global mobility brand that is creating innovative, pioneering, and leading sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. As a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around.

Kia Europe, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, employs in total over 5,500 employees from 40 nationalities in 39 markets across Europe and the Caucasus. It also oversees European production at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Zilina, Slovakia.



Kia's innovative products continue to attract great acclaim, notably the EV6 battery electric vehicle becoming the first Korean car to be named European Car of the Year in 2022.



