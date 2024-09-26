Los Angeles bus hijacks leading to police chase, resulting in 1 fatality

(MENAFN) A tragic incident unfolded early Wednesday morning when a Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus was hijacked, leading to a police chase and resulting in one fatality. The chaos began around 12:45 a.m. when the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) received reports of a disturbance involving a weapon on the bus near the intersection of Manchester Street and Figueroa Street in southern Los Angeles. According to Deputy Chief Donald Graham, initial assessments indicated a potential assault, prompting officers to locate the bus, which had come to a stop at 117th Street and Figueroa Street.



When LAPD officers attempted to approach the bus, the suspect drove away, initiating a high-speed pursuit that lasted over an hour through the downtown area. The chase concluded around 2:10 a.m. when police successfully deployed spike strips, puncturing a tire on the bus at Alameda Street and 6th Street. Inside the bus were two passengers, the driver, and the armed suspect, creating a tense hostage situation that required a swift response.



A SWAT team was quickly dispatched to assist in managing the hostage crisis. They managed to board the bus, safely rescuing the driver and one passenger. However, as officers were clearing the vehicle, they discovered a second passenger who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Despite immediate medical attention, the victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, highlighting the tragic outcome of the confrontation. The driver and the other rescued passenger opted not to receive treatment.



As investigations into the incident continue, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed her condolences to the victim's family and emphasized the need for enhanced safety measures on public transportation. "Every Angeleno has the right to go about their lives safely—especially on our public transportation systems," she stated, underscoring her commitment to work with Metro officials to implement improved safety strategies in light of this heartbreaking event.

