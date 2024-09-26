Qatar Participates In Fifth Annual Ministerial Meeting Of The Group Of Friends Of Victims Of Terrorism

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the fifth annual ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of of Terrorism, which was held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Special Envoy of the of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab.

His Excellency stressed, in a speech during the meeting, that Qatar recognizes the importance of recovery and community resilience as two aspects of the comprehensive approach to supporting victims and survivors of terrorism.

His Excellency also affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to working with the members of the Group to enhance its important work, including supporting the implementation and follow-up of relevant United Nations resolutions on combating terrorism and its victims.

