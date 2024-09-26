GTA President Participates In 5Th BRITACOF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the General Tax Authority (GTA), Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari attended the 5th Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum (BRITACOF), held in Hong Kong from September 24 to 26 in the presence of John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. This participation underscores the GTA's dedication to prompting transparency and international collaboration in the tax sector, facilitating knowledge exchange with global counterparts, and aligning its tax framework with international best practices. It also highlights the GTA's key role in advancing sustainable economic development both locally and globally. The BRITACOF featured significant participation from leaders and representatives of tax administrations worldwide, alongside delegates from international organizations, academic institutions, and the business sector. The discussions focused on creating a robust platform to drive cooperation in tax management and capacity building among tax administrations supporting the Belt and Road Initiative, while strengthening constructive dialogue with other key parties.