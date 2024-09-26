GTA President Participates In 5Th BRITACOF
Date
9/26/2024 4:00:19 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
President of the General Tax Authority (GTA), Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari attended the 5th Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum (BRITACOF), held in Hong Kong from September 24 to 26 in the presence of John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. This participation underscores the GTA's dedication to prompting transparency and international collaboration in the tax sector, facilitating knowledge exchange with global counterparts, and aligning its tax framework with international best practices. It also highlights the GTA's key role in advancing sustainable economic development both locally and globally. The BRITACOF featured significant participation from leaders and representatives of tax administrations worldwide, alongside delegates from international organizations, academic institutions, and the business sector. The discussions focused on creating a robust platform to drive cooperation in tax management and capacity building among tax administrations supporting the Belt and Road Initiative, while strengthening constructive dialogue with other key parties.
MENAFN26092024000063011010ID1108717203
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.