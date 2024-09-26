Pentagon says Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon does not look 'imminent'

(MENAFN) The Pentagon stated on Wednesday that an Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon does not seem "imminent." Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh clarified that while the situation is being monitored, the current context does not indicate immediate action. She emphasized that any operational decisions lie with Israel and noted that the U.S. is keen to avoid further escalation in the region. Singh reiterated the U.S. position on seeking a resolution to prevent an all-out war.



When asked if the U.S. was providing support for Israel's operations in Lebanon, including intelligence assistance, Singh firmly responded with "No. No support," clarifying that the U.S. military has no involvement in these operations. However, she confirmed that a "small number" of additional U.S. military personnel are being sent to the region to bolster existing forces amid rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.



The ongoing cross-border conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has intensified since Israel's military actions in Gaza, which have resulted in over 41,400 deaths, predominantly among women and children, since Hamas's attack on October 7. The international community has raised concerns regarding the strikes on Lebanon, warning that they could further escalate the situation and spread the conflict regionally.

