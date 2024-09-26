Kerala News: Police Issue Lookout Notice For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case
Date
9/26/2024 3:16:52 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kerala news: Kerala Police issued a lookout notice on Thursday against Malayalam actor Siddique in connection with rape case, reported ANI. All district police chiefs in Kerala, in addition to the police chiefs of all states received the notice on September 26.
(With inputs from ANI)
