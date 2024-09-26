عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kerala News: Police Issue Lookout Notice For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Kerala News: Police Issue Lookout Notice For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case


9/26/2024 3:16:52 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kerala news: Kerala Police issued a lookout notice on Thursday against Malayalam actor Siddique in connection with rape case, reported ANI. All district police chiefs in Kerala, in addition to the police chiefs of all states received the notice on September 26.

(With inputs from ANI)


MENAFN26092024007365015876ID1108717141


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search