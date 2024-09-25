Israel Resumes Intensive Airstrikes On Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Sep 26 (IANS) Israeli warplanes resumed intensive on eastern and southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese military sources.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, told Xinhua on Wednesday evening that Israeli warplanes carried out about 70 raids on the areas of Baalbek, Hermel, and Western Bekaa in eastern Lebanon.

"About 50 raids were recorded on the village of Arqoub, the towns of Marjeyoun, Bint Jbeil, and Jezzine, and the cities of Sidon, Tyre, and Nabatieh in southern Lebanon," said the sources as reported by Xinhua news agency.

They said that the raids targeted Hezbollah sites, an evacuation centre, and dozens of civilian homes, destroying more than 60 homes and causing extensive damage to the electricity network.

The Civil Defence and the Lebanese Red Cross are working to remove the rubble and transfer the injured to hospitals, the sources added.

According to the National News Agency, 13 out of the 25 members of the Islamic Message Scouts -- a local paramedics' organisation -- and the Islamic Health Authority, who were working to remove the rubble following one Israeli raid, were injured during a second raid targeting them.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a statement that it "targeted the Branit barracks this evening with heavy artillery shells and hit it directly".

Hezbollah added that it also attacked the spy equipment at the Ramyah site in northern Israel on Wednesday evening, which led to its destruction.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said the death toll from the continued Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday across Lebanon had risen to 51, with injuries up to 223.

On Monday and Tuesday, Israel conducted its most extensive attacks on Lebanon since 2006, resulting in more than 550 deaths and over 1,800 injuries across the country.

Lebanese Environment Minister Nasser Yassin said Israel's bombardment has displaced more than 150,000 residents over the past 72 hours.

The sharp escalation has raised concerns about a potential full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, with fears that other regional powers could also be sucked in.