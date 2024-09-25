BERGER MONTAGUE NAMED CO-LEAD COUNSEL IN MULTIPLAN COLLUSION MDL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23, 2024, a judge tapped a team of lawyers from Berger Montague PC, Susman Godfrey LLP, and Edelson PC to take the lead for the class action plaintiffs in consolidated multidistrict litigation ("MDL") accusing MultiPlan and many large insurers of colluding to systematically underpay out-of-network healthcare providers. The Berger Montague leading this MDL on a day-to-day basis will be Eric Cramer, Zachary Caplan, and Patrick Madden. They are joined by Associate Hope Brinn, as well as Shareholders David Sorensen and Daniel Walker, who will also play important roles in this matter.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly chose Berger Montague, Susman Godfrey, and Edelson as co-lead counsel from among several competing bids stating that the team is well-qualified and their proposal "made the most sense."

Berger Montague Chairman Eric Cramer remarked, "We look forward to litigating this important case alongside our co-lead counsel. This diverse team brings together three renowned law firms that will best represent the plaintiffs and the proposed class."

The MDL stems from a flurry of federal cases filed after investigations and reporting by The New York Times and others on MultiPlan and potential collusion in health care pricing. All such actions were centralized by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation before Judge Kennelly in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Now that Judge Kennelly has ruled on plaintiffs' leadership, this case will shift into substantive pretrial matters.

The case is In re: MultiPlan Health Insurance Provider Litigation, 1:24-cv-06795, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

If you are a healthcare provider that provided out-of-network medical services since July 2017 and would like to discuss your legal options, please contact Susan Leo at [email protected]

or (215) 875-3081.

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. The firm is active in the fields of antitrust, commercial litigation, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For more than 50 years, Berger Montague has played lead roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $60 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

Edelson PC

is a nationally recognized leader in high-stakes plaintiff's litigation, including class actions, mass torts, government enforcement and antitrust actions. As lead counsel, the firm has recovered over $5 billion in settlements and judgments, with its overall settlements and judgments surpassing $45 billion. Edelson PC has offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Boulder, Washington, D.C., and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Susman Godfrey is a nationwide law firm of

170

trial lawyers.

The firm

handles

high-stakes litigation

for both plaintiffs and defendants

in a broad range of practice areas and industries. Susman Godfrey's attorneys are

known for

finding

a

fee arrangement-contingent, flat, hourly, or hybrid-that best suits a client's case. With a relentless focus on winning at trial, Susman Godfrey

is

recognized as

American Lawyer's

National Boutique Litigation Firm of the Year and

for thirteen

consecutive

years

has

been

named

by Vault as the nation's leading litigation boutique.

