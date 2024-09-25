Arjun Kapoor Brings Home His First E-Scooter

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor, best known for films like 'Ishaqzaade' and '2 States' has purchased his first electric scooter.

A picture is getting surfaced in which the 'Gunday' fame is seen sitting on an e-bike in his cool avatar.

In the picture, the gray colour scooter is decorated with a garland of flowers on which Arjun is seen sitting as he smiles gently.

As per recent reports, he has taken the delivery of an e-bike at his residence in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Arjun has purchased BGauss RUV 350, which is India's first RUV (Recreational Utility Vehicle) full metal body scooter that costs around Rs 1.10-1.35 lakh.

RUV is a type of vehicle designed for both recreational activities and practical everyday use which are also good for road trips and outdoor adventures that are easy to drive and park.

The pictures and videos are now doing a heavy round on social media which has also delighted his die-hard admirers as the actor, who has cars worth crores has done something very unique.

Arjun began his career as an assistant director on Nikhil Advani's 2003 romantic drama 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

The actor debuted in 2012 with Yash Raj Films' romantic drama 'Ishaqzaade' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

He has since starred in movies like 'Aurangzeb', 'Gunday', '2 States', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Namaste England', 'Panipat', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'Bhoot Police', 'Ek Villain Returns', and most recently, 'The Lady Killer'.

Meanwhile, Arjun is currently gearing up for his upcoming big release 'Singham Again' helmed by 'Golmaal' fame director Rohit Shetty.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles.

The film is all set for its grand theatrical release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on November 1, 2024. This will mark the fifth film of the Shetty's Cop Universe.

Apart from 'Singham Again', Arjun will also feature in a comedy-drama 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, which is helmed by 'Khel Khel Mein' fame director Mudassar Aziz.