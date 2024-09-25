Testimony For Jesus Christ Is The Messiah: The Living Son Of God By Seng Chao To Be Showcased At Premier Book Festivals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Testimony for Jesus Christ Is the Messiah: The Living Son of God by Seng Chao

Testimony for Jesus Christ Is the Messiah Delivers a Transformative Message of Faith and Divine Healing at Major Festivals in Toronto and Frankfurt

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seng Chao's compelling book, Testimony for Jesus Christ Is the Messiah : The Living Son of God, will be featured at two of the most distinguished literary events of 2024: The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair. These events offer a remarkable opportunity for Chao's profound testimony and message of faith to reach a diverse and global audience.The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, celebrated as a key event in Canadian literacy and writing, will take place at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse lineup of authors and literary discussions, the festival provides a dynamic platform for engaging with new and impactful works. Attendees are invited to visit The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, where Chao's book will be showcased. This festival is a cornerstone of Canadian literary culture, offering a unique chance for festival-goers to explore Chao's insights and connect with other literary enthusiasts.Following Toronto, Testimony for Jesus Christ Is the Messiah will be featured at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024 at Messe Frankfurt. As the world's largest book fair, Frankfurt serves as a major venue for publishers, authors, and readers from around the globe to explore new literary works and trends. Visitors can find Chao's book at Hall 5.1, Stand #C35. The Frankfurt Book Fair presents an exceptional opportunity for Chao's message to reach an international audience, highlighting the enduring relevance of his testimony and the universal appeal of his faith.In Testimony for Jesus Christ Is the Messiah, Seng Chao shares his transformative journey from aspiring pilot to drug counselor and pastor, driven by a profound reliance on God. Despite not attending Bible school, Chao's daily faith in God has shaped his life and work. The book offers a powerful affirmation of Jesus Christ as the Messiah and healer, drawing parallels to the Mahesima claimed by Buddha.Seng Chao's message is deeply rooted in his experiences and faith, reflecting a life dedicated to sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. His book offers readers a profound exploration of faith and divine healing, resonating with anyone seeking spiritual guidance and reassurance.With its presence at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The Frankfurt Book Fair, Testimony for Jesus Christ Is the Messiah promises to inspire and engage readers worldwide. For those who cannot attend these events, Chao's book is available on Amazon and other leading online bookstores, ensuring that its impactful message reaches a broad audience.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

