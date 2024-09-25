Blue Polymers Breaks Ground On Recycled Plastics Production Facility In Buckeye, Arizona

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Phoenix-based Republic Services, a joint venture partner in Blue Polymers, is developing a of regional Polymer Center plastics recycling facilities. These centers, the first of their kind in North America, produce high-quality, color-sorted recycled plastics directly from Republic's national curbside collection operations. Each Republic Services Polymer Center will be paired with a Blue Polymers facility; the Buckeye facility will process materials from Republic's Las Vegas Polymer Center, which opened in late 2023.

"This regional recycling solidifies Buckeye's commitment to bringing high-quality, advanced manufacturing jobs to our residents," said Buckeye Mayor Eric

Orsborn. "Blue Polymers' investment in the city, along with their innovative strategies to use recycled plastics for everyday consumer products, will ensure we remain a vibrant, sustainable community."

Demand is rising for domestically sourced, high-quality recycled plastics from both voluntary sustainability commitments and state legislation. Many consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies are pledging to incorporate more recycled content into their packaging designs. At the same time, five states have implemented minimum recycled content requirements for single-use packaging. Republic's Polymer Centers and Blue Polymers' innovative facilities will help meet this demand.

"We are excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of Blue Polymers' recycled plastics production facility in Buckeye," said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "The addition of this facility adds to Arizona's leadership in sustainable technologies while creating more jobs for Arizona residents."

Blue Polymers' facilities aim to support true package-to-package circularity, with an annual production target of 300+ million pounds of recycled resins. The Buckeye facility joins the previously announced Indianapolis location as part of Blue Polymers' network of four regional facilities.

About Blue Polymers

Blue Polymers, LLC is a joint venture bringing together leaders in collection, recycling, processing and distribution to transform plastics circularity and support sustainable packaging. Learn more at BluePolymers .

Blue Polymers Media Relations

[email protected]

Republic Services Media Relations

[email protected]

(480) 757-9770

SOURCE Blue Polymers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED