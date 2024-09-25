Gleim Exam Prep Commemorates 50 Years Of Academic Excellence And Community Support

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gainesville, Fl., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleim Exam Prep , the family-owned and operated leader in self-study courses for accounting certification exams, proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary. Over the past five decades, Gleim has helped millions of candidates achieve their professional goals and, through its mission-driven approach, it has left an indelible mark on the accounting industry.

From its humble beginnings to trailblazer, Gleim's unwavering commitment to empowering exam candidates has translated into millions of success stories. "Helping students, professors, and accounting professionals has always been at the heart of what we do," says Lorie M. Gleim, CEO of Gleim Exam Prep. "As we commemorate our 50th anniversary, we reflect on our journey and celebrate the achievements of all those we have supported along the way."

Over and above the impact of its educational offerings, Gleim has continuously demonstrated its dedication to giving back through initiatives under the“Gleim Gives Back” umbrella, where Gleim donates a portion of proceeds to worthy causes.

This year, Gleim is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing environmental stewardship: by planting 10,000 trees with One Tree Planted as part of its Earth Day campaign. Additionally, through its Back to School initiative, Gleim is providing classrooms in underserved areas where more than 50% of students come from low-income households with STEM-focused technology and supplies through DonorsChoose. Gleim Gives Back is now gearing up to help solve food insecurity with its annual campaign to support Bread of the Mighty Food Bank.

Gleim Gives Back is just one way Gleim is making a difference. Since 2008 Gleim has operated its own solar energy systems, supplying surplus energy back to the power grid and saving over 1 million pounds of CO2 emissions. Last year, Gleim transitioned to a“books on-demand” textbook delivery model to minimize the environmental impact of its printed books and better meet the needs of exam candidates.

Through these efforts, Gleim backs up its belief-- that supporting a holistic approach to supporting and empowering its community will foster success that transcends generations.

As it celebrates this significant milestone, Gleim reaffirms its commitment to its core values and looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence and service for many years to come.

About Gleim Exam Prep

Gleim creates online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, and FMAA. For 50 years, Gleim's mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers' time, frustration, and cost. With their proven system of success, Gleim has helped candidates earn millions of passing scores.

About Bread of the Mighty Food Bank

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank is a private non-profit organization that collects, sorts, stores, and distributes donated food and essentials to 175+ food pantries and feeding programs.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to making it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees.

About DonorsChoose

Makes it easy for anyone to help a teacher in need, moving closer to a nation where students in every community have the tools and experiences they need for a great education.

