Global Debt Soars to $312 Trillion: Climate Finance Emerges as Key Challenge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The world's debt reached an unprecedented $312 trillion by the end of June, driven by increased borrowing in the United States and China. Emerging markets also hit a new debt ratio peak.



The Institute of International Finance (IIF reported this record on Wednesday. Global debt rose by $2.1 trillion in the first half of 2024. This increase follows a downward revision of previous data.



The IIF's Global Debt Monitor report raises concerns about borrowing trends. It predicts global government debt will surge from $92 trillion to $145 trillion by 2030.



By 2050, this figure could reach a whopping $440 trillion. Climate change and energy transition drive a significant portion of this borrowing.







These factors may account for over a third of the projected increase by 2050. This presents considerable challenges for governments worldwide.



Many governments already allocate increasing portions of their revenue to interest expenses. The IIF report highlights the apparent lack of political will to address rising sovereign debt levels. This applies to both mature and emerging market economies.



The $2.1 trillion increase in 2024 contrasts with the $8.4 trillion rise in the first half of 2023. China, the US, India, Russia, and Sweden have all increased their debt . European countries and Japan, however, have seen notable declines.

The Federal Reserve's expected new easing cycle may accelerate global debt accumulation. This trend raises concerns about long-term financial stability and economic growth. Governments face the challenge of balancing climate initiatives with fiscal responsibility.



As the world grapples with climate change, financing the energy transition becomes crucial. This need for investment clashes with already high debt levels.



Policymakers must find innovative solutions to fund climate action without exacerbating debt burdens.



The IIF's report underscores the complex interplay between debt, climate finance, and economic stability.



It highlights the need for coordinated global action to address these interconnected challenges. The coming years will test the world's ability to navigate this financial tightrope.

