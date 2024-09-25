Romania Fully Supports Zelensky's Peace Initiative - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romania fully supports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula and will support Ukraine and Ukrainians for as long as it takes.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said this in his speech at the UN General Assembly, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"When is the most difficult tool to use, it is precisely then when we need to use it most. Look at the dire global consequences of the Russian war against Ukraine. It has unleashed the greatest security crisis in Europe in recent history, in breach of the international law and with implications going well beyond Europe," Iohannis said.

He stressed that his country was committed to maintain support for Ukraine and Ukrainians for as long as it is needed.

"Our security is not regional, it is global. This brutal war has already harmed nations and people across the world. Food security stands proof. My country has a crucial role in facilitating the grain exports from Ukraine through our ports on the Danube and the Black Sea. A long-term conflict is unacceptable, and we must stay the course. [...] Romania fully supports the peace initiative of President Zelensky," Iohannis said.

The politician also emphasized that Ukraine needs strong support from the UN.

"Ukraine needs the resolute support of all UN member states determined to uphold the international law and the United Nations Charter. [...] It is the only approach to ensure a just and lasting peace, in full agreement with the UN Charter and the international law," Iohannis said.

Photo: Getty Images