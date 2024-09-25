Kuwait's Finance Minister Discusses Economic Report With IMF Mission Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- of Finance, Minister of State for Economic and Affairs, and Acting Oil Minster Nora Al-Fassam explored on Wednesday with the mission chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Francisco Parodi, IMF's year-end report on Kuwait's economy.

Al-Fassam affirmed in a press statement Kuwait's commitment to growth and prosperity, citing it as one of the main economic priorities, stressing the importance of strengthening the national and diversifying non-oil revenues to attract foreign investments.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance Aseel Al-Munifi and the Assistant Undersecretary for the General Budget Affairs Sector Saad Al-Alati. (end)

