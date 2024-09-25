Kuwait's Finance Minister Discusses Economic Report With IMF Mission Chief
Date
9/25/2024 3:04:23 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic and investment Affairs, and Acting Oil Minster Nora Al-Fassam explored on Wednesday with the mission chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Francisco Parodi, IMF's year-end report on Kuwait's economy.
Al-Fassam affirmed in a press statement Kuwait's commitment to financial growth and prosperity, citing it as one of the main economic priorities, stressing the importance of strengthening the national Economy and diversifying non-oil revenues to attract foreign investments.
The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance Aseel Al-Munifi and the Assistant Undersecretary for the General Budget Affairs Sector Saad Al-Alati. (end)
md
MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108715317
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.