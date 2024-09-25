Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Armenian PM On UNGA Session Margins
Date
9/25/2024 3:04:21 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on Wednesday received Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently held in New York.
During the meeting, the two sides explored the solid and brotherly relations between the State of Kuwait and friendly Republic of Armenia, means of beefing up these ties, regional and international developments.
The meeting was attended by the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of the Direct Investment Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Issa Al-Issa and the Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister's Bureau Affairs. Ambasssador Bader Saleh Al-Tunaib. (end)
rk
MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108715316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.