CITRA: Outage In International Cable Falcon Causes Internet Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Communications and Information (CITRA) announced on Wednesday that the international submarine cable "Falcon" belonging to GCX has experienced an outage that caused Internet quality issues.

CITRA stated on its official social accounts that it is currently coordinating with GCX to take the necessary measures to repair this outage.

It also mentioned that efforts are underway with internet service providers to reroute data traffic through alternative international cables to ensure service continuity. (end)

fh















MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108715314