Kuki Militants Infiltration From Myanmar Not Confirmed: Manipur Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Sep 25 (IANS) Amidst criticism from various quarters including opposition parties and tribal organisations, Manipur late on Wednesday night said that the reports of infiltration of 900 trained Kuki from Myanmar to carry out on Meiteis in the state on September 28, could not be substantiated on the ground.

In a joint statement signed by Manipur's Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and Advisor to the Manipur Kuldeep Singh said that in view of the recent reactions from different communities regarding the input of infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on September 28, it is clarified that the input was verified from different quarters, but it could not be substantiated on the ground.

The statement said that there is no basis currently to believe in any such input.

“However, security forces deployed on the ground are placed on a high alert to protect the lives and properties of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety. We advise not to believe in any rumours or unverified information,” the statement said.

In another communication from the Chief Minister's office on Wednesday night clarified that based on information gathered on the movement of armed groups, this office had shared intelligence inputs in a note on September 16 to enable the Police Department to use its machinery and network to develop the said information so as to determine actionability.

“It is now ascertained that the possibility of any such misadventure by armed groups is remote. The public need not worry further in this regard,” the communication said.

It said that the Department of Information and Public Relations is accordingly requested to issue necessary communication to reassure the public in this regard.

On Tuesday, anticipating an attack on Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, various tribal organisations, including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), have asked people not to travel outside Kuki-Zo dominated areas between September 26 and 29.

After an emergency meeting, the ITLF has announced the closure of borders (between the Kuki-Zo community and Meitei inhabited areas) from September 26 to 29, closure of schools, institutions and offices from September 27 to 29 and complete shutdown on September 28 in the areas inhabited by tribals belonging to Kuki-Zo community.

Directing all village volunteers and citizens to be on high alert during these days, the ITLF, an apex body of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar community tribals, said that medical teams and ambulances (private and government) to be on standby between September 26-29.

"Additionally, we ask that all district security personnel, be it state or Central, remain extremely vigilant in order to thwart any external attacks," an ITLF statement said.

Another prominent tribal body, Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, issued an urgent advisory to all Kuki citizens, calling for heightened vigilance and caution on September 28.

"There is credible intelligence suggesting that the radicalised militant groups backed by rival communities may be planning to carry out a violent attack against our people. This potential threat stems from baseless and inflammatory lies being spread by rival community falsely claiming that 900 Kuki militants have reached Manipur and are preparing to launch an assault," the organisation said in a statement.

On September 20, quoting social media reports, Kuldeep Singh had said that around 900 well-trained Kuki militants infiltrated from Myanmar to Manipur.

Singh added that the police are treating this alarming development with utmost seriousness, implementing necessary precautionary measures to counter potential threats.

"Assam Rifles and Central Armed Police Force, including Border Security Force, have been placed on high alert in districts bordering Myanmar, such as Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Pherzawl, Churachandpur. Unless and until the intelligence input is proved wrong of the infiltration of Kuki militants in Manipur, we have to maintain high alert," said Singh, a former CRPF Director General.