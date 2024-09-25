Odisha Single Window Authority Approves 31 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 4,954 Crore

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Sep 25 (KNN) In a significant boost to the state's industrial landscape, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) convened on Tuesday, headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, to clear 31 industrial projects.

These initiatives collectively represent a staggering of Rs 4,954.26 crore, promising to generate employment for over 24,162 individuals across various sectors.

The approved projects span a diverse range of industries, reflecting Odisha's commitment to enhancing its economic landscape.

Key sectors benefiting from these investments include mechanical and electrical capital goods, agro and food processing, packaging, apparel and textiles, biofuels, green energy equipment, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), steel (ancillary and downstream), non-metallic mineral products, plastics, tourism, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals.

The geographical distribution of these projects is equally impressive, with initiatives slated for development in Khurda, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Puri, Koraput, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, and Sundargarh districts.

This extensive reach underlines the state government's strategy to promote industrial growth throughout Odisha, thereby ensuring balanced regional development.

Among the highlights of this investment drive is Neptunus Ship Builders and Recyclers Pvt Ltd, which plans to establish an integrated shipbuilding industry in Bhadrak with an impressive investment of Rs 934.54 crore, creating 11,536 jobs in the process.

Another notable project comes from Calderys India Refractories Ltd, which is investing Rs 698.71 crore in a manufacturing facility in Khurda aimed at producing various refractory products and generating 375 jobs.

The packaging sector is also set to benefit significantly. Shalimar Glass Works Pvt Ltd will establish a packaging container glass manufacturing unit in Khurda, boasting an annual production capacity of 1.09 lakh tonnes with an investment of Rs 475.54 crore, which is expected to create around 450 jobs.

Additionally, Bharat Petroleum is investing Rs 200 crore to set up a compressed biogas and fermented organic manure plant in Bargarh.

Reliance Bio Energy Ltd is also making strides in the state, with plans for two plants-one in Sonepur and another in Sambalpur-each backed by an investment of Rs 121.21 crore.

This robust wave of investments not only signals confidence in Odisha's industrial potential but also paves the way for substantial economic growth and job creation across the state.

