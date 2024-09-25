Web3mediabreaks Good Gaming Inc. (GMER) CEO Releases Shareholder Update, Sees 'Exciting Future' For Company

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Good Gaming (OTCQB: GMER) , an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences since 2008, is providing a shareholder update. According to the announcement, Good Gaming CEO David B. Dorwart released the update, noting that he is reaching out with“optimism and enthusiasm for the future of Good Gaming.” Highlights of the report include a three-day think tank session during which employees and consultants chartered a dynamic path forward for the company; an update of the company's partnership with ViaOne subsidiaries, enTouch Wireless and Assist Wireless; and a summary of the unwavering financial support and commitment parent company ViaOne Services has demonstrated.

“I am confident that Good Gaming Inc. is on the brink of an exciting future,” said Good Gaming CEO David B. Dorwart in the press release.“By learning from our past experiences, focusing on our core strengths, and leveraging current and future global partnerships, we will take control of our destiny and are well positioned to seize the incredible opportunities that lie ahead in the mobile gaming market.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Good Gaming Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place and purpose within its interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods. For more information, visit

.

